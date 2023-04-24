The Pioneer Woman Mercantile, which has been undergoing some extensive renovations for the past four months, has reopened to the public.

An official grand reopening is planned for the April 27-29 weekend, but the combination restaurant-bakery-general store, located in downtown Pawhuska, welcomed its first guests Thursday, April 20.

In January, the Mercantile, which is something of the epicenter for the Pioneer Woman lifestyle brand that Oklahoma native Ree Drummond established, closed for renovations. The various elements of the Mercantile were moved to other Pioneer Woman properties in Pawhuska while the main building was closed during the renovation process.

In an interview with the Tulsa World in January, Pioneer Woman founder Ree Drummond said the renovations were necessitated by the venue's success, which has drawn thousands of visitors weekly to this Osage County town.

But the renovations went beyond updating the interiors to reworking how some aspects of Mercantile will operate from now on.

“When we opened, our concept for the restaurant was that it would be more of a casual, deli-style place, where people could pick up items and go,” Drummond told the Tulsa World in January. “That’s why we had this whole wall of deli cases in the restaurant area.

“But we quickly learned that people — especially those who had taken all the time and effort to travel to Pawhuska — wanted to order and sit down and take the time to enjoy their meal,” Drummond said. “By the second week of operations, we had to reconfigure the whole restaurant idea. So we’re getting rid of the deli cases and sprucing up the whole area to give it a new, elevated look but still keep that casual, welcoming feel we want it to have.”

Drummond said the upper level bakery area will also receive a major makeover, moving the bakery cases to the fore and providing more space for guests to sit and relax.

The Pioneer Woman Mercantile, at 532 Kihekah Ave., Pawhuska, is open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday-Sunday. For more information: themercantile.com.