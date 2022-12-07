Saturn Room hosts Sippin' Santa fundraiser; Golden Chef to close

Tulsa's Saturn Room, 209 N. Boulder Ave., is again taking part in Sippin' Santa, the holiday-themed pop-up cocktail bar that offers whimsical cocktails to raise holiday spirits and to help a good cause.

Now through Jan. 1, one can enjoy such creations as the Jingle Bird, a blend of bourbon, pineapple rum, Campari, lime, pineapple and something called "jingle mix"; the Yule Tide, made with tequila, Applejack, lime and maple-cranberry syrup; the Undertow Toddy, a mix of cognac, Chartreuse, curaçao and chocolate hazelnut syrup, served hot; and the Rudolph’s Rum Rhapsody, which includes Jamaican and Puerto Rican rums, lime, orange, pineapple, passion fruit, falernum, honey, ginger and aromatic bitters, and is presented in a vessel that serves two people.

These and other cocktails that blend tropical flavors with holiday themes are the work of Jeff “Beachbum” Berry, described by Imbibe Magazine as one of the “25 Most Influential Cocktail Personalities of the Past Century.”

Sippin' Santa began in 2015 as a tiki bar-inspired off-shoot of a program called Miracle, started in 2014 by bar owner Greg Boehm, who would transform his New York City bar into a winter wonderland for the holidays. The program has grown to where this year, more than 100 bars throughout the country are taking part in Miracle (Oklahoma City's Ponyboy is one such establishment), while about 40 bars are hosting Sippin' Santa.

All Sippin' Santa cocktails are served in special glassware and mugs. These, along with other themed merchandise, will be available for sale, with a portion of the proceeds going to the Seva Foundation, a global nonprofit eye care organization that works with local communities around the world to develop self-sustaining programs that preserve and restore sight. Since 1978, Seva has provided eye care services to more than 46 million people around the world.

The Sippin' Santa pop-up will be at the Saturn Room through Dec. 31. sippinsantapopup.com.

Golden Chef to close

The owners of Golden Chef, which has been serving made-to-order Chinese and Thai dishes for more than two decades at 2819 S. Harvard Ave., announced on its Facebook page the restaurant would be closing at the end of December.

"We would like to announce that we will be permanently closing the restaurant at the end of the year," the post reads. "Thank you to all our customers for the love & support over the past 20-plus years.

"We have enjoyed seeing our regular customers and getting to know them and their families over the years," the post concludes. "We will be open for dinner on Christmas Day for this one last time. So come by and see us before the start of another year."

Bobby On and his wife, Angela, opened Golden Chef in 2000. The menu features familiar dishes such as sweet and sour pork, sesame chicken, and the like, but expanded to include Thai dishes, Singapore noodles and other entrees, all of which are made to order.

"We really didn't have a choice," Bobby On said. "We have been trying to hang on, but with COVID and everything being so expensive, we just couldn't do that.

"We talk with our customers, and they would say that before COVID, they could go to the grocery store, buy all they need for $100, and then have $50 left over to go out to dinner," he said. "Now, they say, they take $100 to the store, and leave with only $10 left over."

On said the restaurant will be "100 percent open" for business on Christmas Day, but he is still not certain what will be the shop's final day. "That week between Christmas and New Year, we'll just have to see."

When the Tulsa World reviewed the restaurant in 2010, in honor of its 10th anniversary, it awarded Golden Chef three out of four stars, and especially praised the Governor's Chicken with broccoli, water chestnuts, scallions, spicy peanuts and hot red pepper; Beef Delight with onion, carrots, broccoli, green onions and taro root in a sweet tomato sauce; egg drop soup with lots of egg in a thick chicken broth, crispy Vietnamese spring rolls and shrimp fried rice.

Little Venice wine dinner

Little Venice, 208 N. Main St. in Sand Springs, will host a special Sunday evening feast, 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11.

The menu for the evening includes a shrimp cocktail, followed by spaghetti alla carbonara. The entree will be cotecchino con lenticchie, a special Italian sausage usually served at the holidays served with lentils. Dessert will be panettone served with the sparkling wine Asti Spumante.

Cost is $69 per person, and reservations are strongly recommended. 918-514-0134.

Order holiday dinners now

Christmas, which falls on a Sunday this year, is fast approaching, which means now is the best time to get orders in for holiday meals. Here are some local restaurants and food businesses that are offering to do the cooking for you this holiday season. Most meals come fully cooked with complete instructions for reheating and/or finishing.

The Boston Deli, 6231 E. 61st St., will take orders for holiday meals and individual dishes through 5 p.m. Dec. 17. Pickup time will be 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 24.

In addition to its Hasty Bake grill-smoked turkeys, spiral-sliced hams and babyback ribs, the Boston Deli also is offering a whole applewood-smoked duck with wild rice cranberry pecan stuffing, a whole beef tenderloin, blackened and served with a jalapeño-cilantro Bearnaise sauce, and house-smoked salmon. A wide assortment of potato preparations, vegetable sides, desserts and breakfast items are also available. thebostondeli.com.

Justin Thompson Restaurants & Catering will take orders until 5 p.m. Dec. 20 for its holiday offerings. Orders will need to be picked up on Dec. 23. Entree items include prime rib, beef tenderloin, smoked honey ham and turkey, along with traditional sides such as green bean casserole, sweet corn maque choux, roasted garlic mashed potatoes with gravy, Farrell breads, and a variety of pies, cookies and cakes for dessert. 918-779-6333, tulsacatering.com

The local outlet of Metro Diner, 7474 S. Olympia Ave., is offering a heat-and-serve holiday feast that feed one to eight people, with a choice of ham or turkey with mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, cranberry sauce, Hawaiian dinner rolls and cornbread stuffing or macaroni and cheese. Orders will be accepted through Dec. 22, and pickup times are 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Dec. 22-23, 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Dec. 24. metrodiner.com.