Sandbar Cafe rises from Blue Rose Cafe's roots along the Arkansas River

One day last week, about 50 people climbed the stairs and crossed the bridges to tug at the locked doors of the establishment at 1924 S. Riverside Drive.
“I’m sure it’s because they saw people inside here, they assumed we were open for business,” said Jeff Gillen. “To me, it just shows how much people are wanting to see this place open again.”
“This place” is what used to be the Blue Rose Cafe, which when it opened in February 2011 was Tulsa’s first riverfront restaurant. (The Waterfront Grill in Jenks, which just marked its 10th anniversary, opened a short time later.)
By month’s end, it will have been transformed into The Sandbar Riverside Cafe, which will offer what Gillen describes as “elevated comfort food” in a setting that takes full advantage of views from the facility’s expansive patio area overlooking the Arkansas River.
Gillen, owner of the popular Mangiamo food truck, is the general manager of The Sandbar and its satellite, the Yard Bar, which in times past was known as the River’s Edge Cafe and later the music venue Elwood’s.
Actually, The Yard Bar portion of the five-acre campus on which these establishments sit has been open to the public since March 10, serving snacks and liquid refreshments Wednesday through Saturday.
The stage that hosted thousands of local acts during its Elwood’s days is still there, although Gillen said it will be a while before the space will be featuring live music. Right now, it is a place where people can relax and enjoy a beverage as they watch the Arkansas River roll by.
“Right now, it’s more of a biergarten kind of place,” he said. “We have a number of local beers from Marshall Brewing, Dead Armadillo and American Solera, as well as soft drinks — we want this to be a family-friendly place. We’ve added a lot more seating, with picnic tables and Adirondack chairs, and we’ve installed some sun sails to add a little more shade.”
Hours for the Yard Bar are 4 to 9 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, noon to 9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Food trucks are on site Wednesday and Saturday.
“Of course, being open is pretty dependent on the weather,” Gillen said, as he avoided stepping in a puddle courtesy of last week’s rain. “We post on our social media if we have to be closed because of rain or whatever. But when the weather’s nice, this place has been pretty busy, especially on weekends.”
The Sandbar, which is due to open by the end of May, will offer “elevated fast casual food” along with full bar service. The interior of the space has been considerably freshened from its earlier incarnation, with the dark walls now painted white, and much of the music memorabilia that adorned its walls sent to a new home, Maggie’s Music Box in Jenks.
“We also took out the wall behind the indoor bar to give people a view of the river from inside,” Gillen said. “And the decor, we wanted to reflect the people who we think will be our primary audience — the people who come to River Parks to run or cycle, play soccer, and the like.”
The Sandbar will have seating for a little more than 200 guests, with only 87 of those seats inside the facility.
“We know the patio is a big draw for people, and we wanted to make the most of it,” Gillen said. “We get to see some pretty impressive sunsets here.”
Ronnie Mullins, whose career has included working at such restaurants as Doc’s Food & Wine, Rick’s Cafe Americain, Montrachet and Flavors, is the Sand Bar’s head chef.
“We’re going to be offering foods that people know — burgers, salads, nachos — but we’re going to be putting our own twist to them,” Gillen said.
The Blue Rose Cafe had been a fixture on Brookside in the 1990s, where Tom Dittus first opened the eatery. After several years away from the restaurant business, he opened the River Parks incarnation in 2011. Dittus moved on to other projects, and a new team of owners took over the Blue Rose.
Gillen said the current owners include Sigemund “Sig” Brown, owner of ServeGroup, which oversees the food and beverage service at Tulsa’s Expo Square, among other clients; Ted Reeds, who was a co-owner of the original Blue Rose Cafe, as well as its original architect; and Warren Ross.
Brown said a number of factors, from the extended closure of Riverside Drive because of construction, the flooding of the Arkansas River in 2019, and COVID-19 pandemic, led to the need to refresh the 19th Street and Riverside Drive campus.
“We’ve used the down time to since August to support Jeff’s effort to brand the location as ‘@19/R,’ to be consistent with the nomenclature that runners and cyclists use for identifying meeting spots within River Parks,” Brown said in an email. “We invite you to come hang out in The Yard or chill out on the deck of Sand Bar when you are ready to take a break.”
