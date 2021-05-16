Sandbar Cafe rises from Blue Rose Cafe's roots along the Arkansas River

One day last week, about 50 people climbed the stairs and crossed the bridges to tug at the locked doors of the establishment at 1924 S. Riverside Drive.

“I’m sure it’s because they saw people inside here, they assumed we were open for business,” said Jeff Gillen. “To me, it just shows how much people are wanting to see this place open again.”

“This place” is what used to be the Blue Rose Cafe, which when it opened in February 2011 was Tulsa’s first riverfront restaurant. (The Waterfront Grill in Jenks, which just marked its 10th anniversary, opened a short time later.)

By month’s end, it will have been transformed into The Sandbar Riverside Cafe, which will offer what Gillen describes as “elevated comfort food” in a setting that takes full advantage of views from the facility’s expansive patio area overlooking the Arkansas River.

Gillen, owner of the popular Mangiamo food truck, is the general manager of The Sandbar and its satellite, the Yard Bar, which in times past was known as the River’s Edge Cafe and later the music venue Elwood’s.

Actually, The Yard Bar portion of the five-acre campus on which these establishments sit has been open to the public since March 10, serving snacks and liquid refreshments Wednesday through Saturday.