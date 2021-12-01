As is the case with most of the food vendors in the Mother Road Market, Salt & Vinegar 918 Fast Casual Kitchen serves up its creations on quarter sheet pans — metal trays that measure 9 by 13 inches.

And I’m seriously thinking that the next time I visit this newly opened shop, I’ll just ask the proprietors simply to fill one of those trays with Brussels sprouts.

The sprouts are one of the side dishes offered at Salt & Vinegar, along with potato wedges, fried wonton chips, slaw and “quickles” (their term for quick-pickled slices of cucumber). They also serve as the foundation for the restaurant’s take on the Caesar salad, about which we will have more to say.

The sprouts are small, which means they aren’t as likely to have the sulfuric quality some larger specimens exude. Chef Shelby Remy roasts them in advance, then flash-fries them right before service, and dresses them in a house-made blend of vinegars and seasonings that gives the finished product a great balance of tanginess and sweetness.

“I knew they were good,” Remy said. “But if you had told me a few months ago that the most popular thing on the menu would be Brussels sprouts, I don’t think I would have believed you. But people love them. I’ve seen people order a meal, and then come back and order three additional sides of the Brussels sprouts.”

That success with sprouts is a testament to Remy’s philosophy about food, especially when it comes to creating dishes to accommodate vegetarian and vegan diets.

“We want everyone to be able to eat our food,” she said. “And I like the challenge of making dishes that are as yummy as they can possibly be, and still be vegetarian or vegan.”

Remy and long-time friend Spencer Snow often spoke about opening a restaurant that would specialize in “the sort of flavors and foods we liked to eat,” but it wasn’t until 2020 that the two took the first step to making that idea a reality by applying for the Kitchen 66 program, the food business incubator that — like Mother Road Market — is sponsored by the Lobeck Taylor Family Foundation.

As might be expected from the name, salt and vinegar show up just about everywhere on the Salt & Vinegar menu. Salt-and-vinegar potato chips are a major part of the breading for most of the fried items available, the slaw has a vinegar dressing, and even some dessert items get a salty twist.

“We do a ‘Wonton of the Week’ and one that we did was caramel apple pie,” Snow said. “We used a salted caramel for that.”

For our first visit, we ordered the chicken tenders ($14), which had four substantial planks of white meat chicken along with the aforementioned sprouts, a dollop of cole slaw, a trio of “quickle” slices and a chunk of bread spread with a garlicky blend of cream and feta cheeses.

The sections of white-meat chicken are brined and slow-cooked first, then breaded and fried to order. The meat was tender and flavorful, if a bit on the dry side, while the breading was crunchy, tangy and not the least bit greasy. The house dipping sauce is a variation on a chimichurri, made with parsley, green onion and serrano peppers in vinegar — although one is advised to spoon the sauce onto whatever you’re eating, rather than trying to dip something into it.

The slaw is made primarily of thinly sliced onion, jicama, green apple and radish, which added a peppery bite against the vinegar dressing. The brine used for the quick pickles gave them a palate-cleansing astringency.

Salt & Vinegar’s iteration of the Caesar salad ($11) is a hefty serving of fried Brussels sprouts topped with dried cranberries and lemony dressing with feta cheese. It can be served as is, or topped with something like the fried pork belly ($5 extra).

These are essentially large cubes of pork belly confit (meat that has been slowly poached in its own fat) that are breaded and fried. Pork belly can be overly fatty, but the bites we sampled were pleasantly, surprisingly meaty, and coated with a light dusting of cornstarch, so the richness of the pork was at the forefront.

We also sampled the vegan entree, the mushroom tenders ($12), portobello caps cut into thick strips, coated with the potato chip batter and fried. Remy first roasts the mushrooms to get most of the moisture out of them, which also helps to concentrate the flavor and augments the almost meaty texture. While the chicken was good, I think I prefer the mushroom tenders.

Salt & Vinegar has what it calls their “Wontons of the Week,” which are usually dessert preparations (one exception is the pimento cheese wontons that are available as an appetizer). We sampled the Pumpkin Snickerdoodle, which was heavy on the cinnamon; the Oreo Cake Ball, a rich, fudgy concoction; and the Cherry Bomb, which packed all the richness of a cherry butter cake into a single bite.

Remy said she also does specials throughout the week, such as the brisket pot roast that is available some weekends.

“We’re trying to give people good food fast, with a flavor profile that maybe they haven’t found anywhere else,” Remy said.

