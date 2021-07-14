Russo's New York Pizzeria opens in Broken Arrow

Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen recently opened a second area location, at 775 W. Tucson St. in Broken Arrow.

The restaurant offers Italian and Italian-American dishes, including New York- and Brooklyn-style pizzas; pasta dishes such as spaghetti and meatballs, lobster ravioli, chicken Parmesan and pappardelle carbonara; soups; salads; calzones; and appetizers.

Hours are 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Sunday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday-Saturday.

The new location is operated by George, Richard and Anthony Martinez, who opened their first Russo's Coal-Fired Kitchen at 8941 S. Yale Ave., in 2013. (The menus at the two restaurants are the same, in spite of the slight differences in the names.)

Russo's is a Houston-based chain founded by New Jersey native Anthony Russo, whose family opened an Italian restaurant soon after they relocated to Galveston, Texas. He owned and operated restaurants in Galveston and Clear Lake before moving to Houston, where he opened the first Russo's New York Pizzeria in 1992.

Watch Now: The Men Who Would Be Scene: Episode 19