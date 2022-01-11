Rose Rock Microcreamery opens two new locations

Rose Rock Microcreamery, which started out in The Boxyard complex east of Downtown Tulsa, is now officially ensconced in its two new locations.

The Boxyard location has been relocated in Tulsa's iconic Philtower Building, Fifth Street and Boston Avenue, while a new location has opened in (appropriately enough) the Rose District of Broken Arrow, 115 N. Main St. Hours for both locations are noon to 9 p.m. Sunday-Thursday, noon to 10 p.m. Friday-Saturday.

Rose Rock creates small batch ice creams with familiar and unique flavors; they also offer vegan and gluten-free options.

Among its signature creations are Lavender Honey and Rose Rock, named for the state's official stone, is made with other official state ingredients such as strawberries and pecans, with "Magic Shell" chocolate swirled through it, to represent the state's oil industry history.

The Moment: Tulsa World’s staff photographers' favorite 'moments' of 2021