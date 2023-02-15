The word "rosa" in the Spanish language can be used as a woman's name, as a color or to describe a particular flower.

But when Alysia Elliott learned that the new restaurant she would be designing was to be called "Rosa," her first thought was of Marty Robbins' classic gunfighter ballad, "El Paso."

"A lot of the action takes place in 'Rosa's Cantina,' and when we landed on 'Rosa' as a name for this concept, I envisioned this kind of desert cowboy throwback feeling, but putting a modern twist on the traditional cantina."

Rosa will take over the space recently vacated by MixCo, at 302 S. Cheyenne Ave. Opening is tentatively scheduled for mid-March.

Elliott is a designer for Sharp Development, which is also working on another restaurant concept, Soma, which will be the rooftop eatery of the soon-to-open Brut Hotel, 1840 S. Boulder Ave.

Derek Bray, who last year opened Wiz Hot Dog Co. in downtown Tulsa, is the head chef for Rosa. Before moving with his family to Tulsa, Bray and his wife, Alex, ran a Colorado restaurant called Slope & Hatch, which specialized in creative taco preparations.

"Our menu is going to be mainly tacos and lots of shareables," Elliott said. "It will take the traditional cantina model and update it with a chef-driven menu, a curated bar selection and craft cocktails, and a really fun, party environment."

Bray said in a statement, "Rosa could not be more excited to join the downtown Tulsa scene. We are dedicated to complimenting these prolific local venues and with an energetic, fun and approachable concept tailored to entertain and satisfy locals and tourists alike.”

Two Brookside chains closed

The last of the Zoe's Kitchens in Tulsa, at 3629 S. Peoria Ave., is in the process of being transformed in a Cava restaurant. Cava, a fast-casual chain that, like Zoe's Kitchen, specializes in Mediterranean-influenced food, bought out Zoe's Kitchen in 2018 and has been methodically renovating restaurants to the new concept.

Cava offers a more limited menu than that of Zoe's Kitchen, with six bowl meals, as well as a build-your-own option; five wrap sandwiches; a single kid's meal; and a trio of extremely non-Mediterranean desserts.

The Zoe's-to-Cava transition has already taken place at the other area locations, which are 6044 S. Yale Ave.; 7427 S. Olympia Ave.; 10005 S. Memorial Drive; and 1556 N. Ninth St., Broken Arrow.

For more information, go to cava.com

The Brookside location of Blaze Pizza, 3722 S. Peoria Ave., has closed. The national chain, which was boosted to greater prominence when basketball star LeBron James became an investor, offers made-to-order pizzas that cook in about three minutes.

The Blaze Pizza location in the Tulsa Hills center, 8115 S. Olympia Ave., remains open.

Chuy's touts margaritas

Feb. 22 is National Margarita Day, and the Austin, Texas-based chain Chuy's is planning to help folks celebrate with special prices for their house margaritas, whether frozen or on the rocks, as well as its Frozen White Peach Sangria, which will be available for a limited time.

Those who upgrade their beverages to the Grande size will receive a commemorative cup.

During the week of National Margarita Day (Feb. 20-26), Chuy's will offer a new libation, The Rock's Spicy 'Rita, made with Teremina Blanco, a 100 percent blue agave tequila whose owners include actor Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. The tequila is infused with jalapeños and mixed with fresh lime and pineapple juices.

Basque now serving brunch

Restaurant Basque, 114 N. Boston Ave., is now serving brunch beginning at 11 a.m. Saturdays.

The menu includes a number of items from the restaurant's dinner menu, which features from and inspired by the food traditions of this distinctive region of northern Spain, such as chorizo croquetas, charred Spanish octopus, braised pork belly and fried eggplant with honey.

The menu also features soft scrambled eggs with rosemary, sherry and mushrooms; croissant with Serrano ham and Manchego cheese; torrijas, a French toast-like dish made with brioche and a maple-sherry reduction; and Basque-style eggs, baked with pork sausage and a spicy tomato and pepper sauce called piperade.

Reservations are highly recommended for Restaurant Basque, whether for brunch or for dinner, which is served 5 to 10 p.m. Wednesday-Friday.

Love is Love Pint Night

NEFF Brewing, 321 S. Frankfort Ave,. will host a Love is Love Pint Night, 5 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16, to support their neighbors at Oklahomans for Equality.

Those who order a pint of any beer for $15 will receive a special edition pint glass, adorned with both the logos of NEFF Brewing and OkEq, with the NEFF pup and space-themed rainbow colors. A portion of the proceeds will go to support OkEq and their mission for equal rights for LGBTQ+ individuals and families through intersectional advocacy, education, programs, alliances, and the operation of the Dennis R. Neill Equality Center.