Rooster Days opens Thursday in Broken Arrow

Broken Arrow’s Rooster Days, billed as “Oklahoma’s longest running festival,” will return to downtown Broken Arrow for its 91st year, Thursday through Sunday, June 9-12, in Central Park, 1500 S. Main St.
The event will feature carnival rides, food trucks, more than 90 vendors, live entertainment, a parade, 5k and fun runs, a cornhole competition and a contest to locate Rosco, the festival’s mascot.
The festival will open to the public at 5 p.m. Thursday. Hours are 5-10 p.m. Thursday, 5-11 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m.-11 p.m. Saturday and noon-6 p.m. Sunday.
Those into carnival rides can purchase all-you-can-ride armbands at the festival. Cost is $30 for Friday and Sunday, $35 for Saturday.
Among the performers slated to appear at Rooster Days are the Red Dirt Rangers, country singer Travis Kidd, Western Horn & the Hush, Braden Jamison & The Neon Strangers, Madi McGuire and Acoustic Freight Train.
The annual Rooster Days parade will begin 4 p.m. Friday and traverse the city’s Main Street, while competitive activities of running and beanbag-tossing will be held Saturday.
For more information: roosterdays.com.
