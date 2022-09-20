Roll out the Barrel: Newest Apple Barrel Cafe offers comfort on a platter

It’s a good idea to bring a barrel-sized appetite if you plan on dining at the newest Apple Barrel Cafe.

Actually, that advice could probably serve no matter which of the Tulsa-area Apple Barrel Cafes one might patronize. Currently, there are four in operation — the original Bixby location is undergoing renovations — and the menu is the same.

Most entrees are served not on plates, but platters, which come to the table crowded with generous portions of all-American comfort foods.

A side of ham in a breakfast order, for example, is a not a few strips of some processed product but a good-sized bone-in ham steak, bearing the crisscross pattern of the grill upon which it has been seared just enough to give it a grilled flavor while still maintaining the ham’s juiciness.

The Oklahoma diner staple of chicken-fried steak needs to be served on a platter, as the steak itself would overwhelm a conventional plate. Even so, there is barely enough room left over for the two sides and dinner roll that accompany it.

“No one is going to leave here hungry,” said Moean “Moe” Ghanem, who co-owns the newest Apple Barrel Cafe at 730 W. 23rd St., with Simon Khatib, who opened the first cafe in Bixby in 2002. (Other locations are at 9701 E. 61st St., and in Broken Arrow and Owasso.)

Ghanem first worked with Khatib soon after immigrating here from his native Lebanon. Ghanem would go on to work at a variety of restaurants through the years before taking over ownership of Sami’s Pizza and Hamburgers on north Mingo.

“It’s still in operation and doing well, but Simon kept telling me I needed to get into the diner business,” Ghanem said. “The landlord offered us this space, because they are working to build this area up — there are new apartments going up across the street that should be opening soon, for example.

“And while there are some fast food places around here, there was nothing like a family diner in the neighborhood,” Ghanem said. “The space, however, had not been used as a restaurant, so we were starting from scratch. In all, I think we put about $600,000 into getting the place into shape.”

The interior is certainly kept shiny and new, and is decorated with American flags and other patriotic symbols, as well as with stylized images of roadside diners augmented with neon-like lights. Several big-screen TVs are tuned to news and sports channels.

Ghanem said the restaurant finally opened in October 2021 and that while business could always be better, this Apple Barrel had already attracted a loyal clientele.

During a recent visit, I heard waitresses greeting some customers by name, and asking only, “Your usual?” before rattling off that order’s components in case the customer wanted to make a change.

Over the course of a few visits, we tried out one of the larger breakfast combinations, the Stars and Stripes ($9.99), which we thought appropriate as we were facing the large image of a flag-bearing bald eagle as we ordered.

It comes with two eggs, which we had scrambled, bacon and sausage (we chose links over patties), and two pancakes that, as you might have guessed, required their own separate plate.

The cakes themselves reminded me strongly of the sort my Aunt Jemima used to make, although they did come to me literally hot off the griddle. The sausage links were a pre-cooked frozen product, while the bacon was a tad overcooked. The eggs were fine.

We had better luck with a luncheon order, going with the country fried steak ($11.99) — we are in Oklahoma, after all, and one of the best ways to assess a cafe in these parts is by how they handle the centerpiece of the Official State Meal. We’re happy to say that Apple Barrel Cafe does the state proud with its version. The meat is well-seasoned under crisp, golden crust. The gravy seemed of industrial provenance, but it served its purpose well.

For side dishes, we chose the mashed potatoes and green beans. The potatoes were whipped to silky smoothness and flecked with pieces of potato skin. The green beans had been cooked with bits of onion, but lacked any other sort of seasoning. The meal also came with a small salad that included iceberg lettuce, tomato and cucumber slices, shredded cheese and croutons.

On the other hand, the medley of vegetables that came with the rib-eye steak ($21.99) had been lightly dusted with a chili seasoning, and were cooked to a tender-crisp state. The steak itself was a bit less than half-an-inch thick but was cooked to the requested medium rare and was surprisingly tender and flavorful.

The Apple Barrel menu contains a wide array of breakfast dishes, including 15 omelets, crepes as well as waffles and pancakes, sandwiches, burgers, wraps, salads, pasta dishes, steaks and seafood. A card at the table includes an additional pizza menu.

“You have to be able to have something for everyone in a place like this,” Ghanem said. “We are trying to give people good quality food, and we’re trying to keep the prices as low as we can, in spite of inflation and everything.”

Tulsa World Scene podcast: Route 66’s Blue Whale in Catoosa turns 50