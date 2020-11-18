Rib Crib starts rewards program

Oklahoma-based barbecue chain Rib Crib has started a new customer loyalty program called “Rib Crib Rewards,” which allows customers to earn progress toward rewards and exclusive offers with every purchase.

Each guest who signs up and completes profile registration will receive a free barbecue sandwich and side through the end of the year.

Guests earn rewards whenever they dine in or order online through ribcrib.com. Every purchase earns progress toward their next reward, and one can keep track of rewards by using the Rib Crib app, available as a free download on IOS and Android platforms.

“We’re excited to offer Rib Crib Rewards at last. It’s a ‘thank you’ to our loyal fans that will continue to add value and engage with the communities where we have restaurants,” said Garrett Mills, president and CEO of Rib Crib and Chandler Hospitality Group. For more, visit ribcrib.com.

