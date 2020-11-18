 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Rib Crib starts rewards program

Rib Crib starts rewards program

{{featured_button_text}}
Rib Crib

 Rib Crib has started a rewards program. Tulsa World file

 Garett Fisbeck

Oklahoma-based barbecue chain Rib Crib has started a new customer loyalty program called “Rib Crib Rewards,” which allows customers to earn progress toward rewards and exclusive offers with every purchase.

Each guest who signs up and completes profile registration will receive a free barbecue sandwich and side through the end of the year.

Guests earn rewards whenever they dine in or order online through ribcrib.com. Every purchase earns progress toward their next reward, and one can keep track of rewards by using the Rib Crib app, available as a free download on IOS and Android platforms.

“We’re excited to offer Rib Crib Rewards at last. It’s a ‘thank you’ to our loyal fans that will continue to add value and engage with the communities where we have restaurants,” said Garrett Mills, president and CEO of Rib Crib and Chandler Hospitality Group. For more, visit ribcrib.com.

What the Ale: Beer of the Week, High Gravity Brewing Co. and Pippin's Taproom's Pumpkin Batch

james.watts@tulsaworld.com

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+10
Review: New Wild Fork maintains charm, quality
Dining

Review: New Wild Fork maintains charm, quality

  • Updated

The McNellie's Group, which owns such local eateries as McNellie's Pub, The Tavern, Yokozuna and Elgin Park, began consulting with the Wild Forks new owner last year about ways to spruce up the look and operations.

+10
Review: New Wild Fork maintains charm, quality
Dining

Review: New Wild Fork maintains charm, quality

  • Updated

The McNellie's Group, which owns such local eateries as McNellie's Pub, The Tavern, Yokozuna and Elgin Park, began consulting with the Wild Forks new owner last year about ways to spruce up the look and operations.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News