Review: The view — and the food — are spectacular at In the Raw VU

In the Raw was one of the first restaurants in Tulsa to feature sushi when it opened its Brookside location in 1998. Over time, three more In the Raw locations would open in the Tulsa area, the most recent one — called In the Raw VU — occupying the top floor of the Vast.Bank building downtown, just across Elgin Avenue from ONEOK Field.
One of the upsides of such longevity is that a restaurant often develops an exceedingly loyal crowd of customers, who frequently return to indulge in their favorite dishes.
And that success is a bit of a double-edged sword.
“The main menu is the same at all our restaurants,” said Greg Hughes, who founded In the Raw and owns the three Tulsa locations with his wife, Ashley, and co-owners Angelo and Paige Cuzalina (the Broken Arrow In the Raw is owned by a franchisee). “People want to know the dishes they love are going to be there. But it makes it a little difficult to sell things that aren’t on the main menu.”
That is one reason why In the Raw VU has a menu of items available only at this location, in addition to regular weekly specials. Hughes said the chefs are using it as a testing ground to try new creations that may ultimately join the main menu.
“We are offering more sashimi items here,” Hughes said. “It’s served on super-cold plates, because the fish we get is so fresh and of such quality, we want to utilize it in the best ways possible.”
At a recent visit to the latest In the Raw, we decided for the most part to stray from the main menu, and sample some of the special creations.
The lone exception was the appetizer, Duck Bites ($15), chunks of marinated duck breast that at the recommendation of our server, Travis, we ordered sautéed rather than fried. It was a good choice: the bite-sized pieces of duck had a slight, but appealing, charred taste from the sugars in the marinade caramelizing, and the meat itself was tender and juicy. The short stack of pickled cucumbers eased the sting of the chili sesame dipping sauce.
From the weekly special menu, we selected the Gesal ($22), a sushi creation of tempura shrimp, cream cheese, jalapeno, smoked salmon and rolled in masago on top of which sits an orb made of fresh crab and a fresno chili cream sauce.
It’s a bit tricky to get it all in a single bite, but the effort is worth it — the crab ball is slightly warm, while the slice of sushi is chilled, so the sudden juxtaposition of hot and cold is the first thing one notices. Then it’s the creamy, sweet crab against the various textures of the ingredients in the roll. It was easily the favorite bite of the night.
Our other selections from the “VU Specials” menu: the Hot Crab Roll ($12) and the Shrimp and Scallop Ceviche ($15).
The Hot Crab Roll is an impressive creation, with a sizable serving of baked crab encased in a thick layer of rice and wrapped in a sesame soy paper, and cut into four massive portions. Maneuvering these towers with chopsticks appeared to be a task beyond our engineering skills, but Travis assured us that it’s perfectly acceptable to go about it the old-fashioned way and use one’s fingers.
The dipping sauce that accompanied it had a slightly sweet taste, which complimented the sweetness of the creamy crabmeat, and the soy paper wrapper held everything together until the final bite.
The ceviche was loaded with finely chopped mango, tomato, jalapeno, onion and cilantro, and dotted with tiny pieces of scallop and chopped shrimp, the latter of which was a bit tough, as if it had been the lime juice a bit too long. It was served with a spread of small triangles for fried wonton. It was by no means unacceptable, but for all its ingredients, it lacked the complexity of the other items sampled. It did, however, serve as good palate cleanser.
Matthew Paul is the general manager for In the Raw VU. Layne Vines oversees the kitchen, while Jackie Park is sushi manager. Jansen Stayley manages the bar, which offers a wide array of spirits, several specialty wines available by the bottle, and a handful of signature cocktails with names such as Lucy Rose and Mile Hile Club.
We were seated in an area that did not afford us the luxury of enjoying what is one of the major draws for this new In the Raw — the panoramic view afforded by the western wall of windows and the two large patio areas. But on a return visit, even on a dreary, cloudy day, the VU is pretty spectacular. However, while steps have been taken to control the acoustics, all those hard surfaces can make for a pretty noisy dining experience.
Hughes said he had been looking for a downtown location, and was approached about taking a space on the ground floor of the Vast.Bank building.
“My immediate response was ‘No, I don’t want to be on street level,’” he said. “Then about 20 minutes later, I called them back and I’d be willing to go on the roof.”
It took a bit more negotiation for Hughes to land on the Vast.Bank roof, but the restaurant opened in October 2020. James Boswell, who has worked with Hughes on all In the Raw restaurants, was the architect for the space with some interior design input from Ashley Hughes.
“This is certainly our biggest restaurant when it comes to seating space,” Hughes said. “And it’s definitely our largest in terms of deck space. The thing is, I thought the prime deck space would be the one facing east, and looking out over the ballpark. Turns out its the other side, the one that faces downtown.”
To take advantage of the ever-changing cityscape at night, In the Raw VU is open until 2 a.m. Friday and Saturday, with a late-night menu of familiar items such as the edamame ($6), the Dunwell Roll ($8) and the ITR Salad ($7/$10).
“We were wanting this to have a bit more of a younger, urban vibes, especially late at night,” Hughes said. “It’s becoming as much a destination for our bar as our food. We sell a good deal more alcohol here than at our other locations.”
In the Raw VU is accessed through the Vast. Bank doors on Elgin; go through the lobby and around the corner to the elevators. The entrance to In the Raw VU is immediately to one’s left. Also, reservations are taken by texting requests to a designated number, 918-600-4290.