Review: The Goat Bar & Kitchen shows glitter, substance in East Village

One grew up in France, the other in Tulsa. The cousins both have their cultural heritage and culinary roots in Lebanon.
“We’ve traveled the world together, and we always talked about opening a bar together,” Nabil Alame said. “We ended up doing something a lot bigger than that.”
James Alame has been around restaurants all of his life. His father owns the two Tally’s Good Food Café restaurants in Tulsa.
“Nabil came over here and worked at Tally’s while we made plans for our restaurant and lounge,” James said. “We wanted to incorporate Lebanese and international food with the concept of cocktail bars we visited in New York and around the country. We’ve just done things we thought were cool.”
Mission accomplished. The Goat Bar & Kitchen, which opened in the East Village District just a week before the coronavirus shutdown, is, as the guy says, cool as the other side of the pillow.
The dining areas are sleek and modern, anchored by a 30-seat rectangular bar. Much effort has been put into the presentations of the cocktails and food, but we found on a recent dinner visit a good amount of substance behind the glitter.
We were told some of the recipes came from Nabil’s mother and grandmother.
We started with the baked goat cheese appetizer ($12), and it was delicious. Goat cheese was mixed with a mango puree with bits of mango, red pepper and rice. The combination was compelling.
For our entrees, we chose the kafta skewer ($18) and glazed salmon ($23).
Kafta was thick-textured ground beef blended with parsley, onions and Middle Eastern spices. The dish came with two long tubular pieces of kafta wrapped in a large naan (flatbread) with rice, hummus and grilled squash. The smooth hummus was a good one and served as a tasty dipping sauce for the kafta.
The honey-glazed Atlantic salmon was flaky and mild-tasting, served on a bed of balsamic rice and topped with mango pineapple salsa. It also came with grilled zucchini and yellow squash.
We added a side of sautéed asparagus ($5), which was tender except for a little bit on the larger end of the stalk.
During our photo shoot, I also got a taste of two appetizers, the Dynamite Shrimp ($13) and the falafel and hummus ($10), and each merited consideration on a future visit. The fried shrimp was coated in sweet chili and sriracha sauce, which gave it a nice spicy edge but wasn’t too hot. The falafel was more moist than most we have encountered and came with hummus and tahini dipping sauces.
The menu is not overly long, but it does offer a variety of appetizers, burgers, wraps, steaks, skewers, salads and flatbreads, many with Middle Eastern touches.
We didn’t leave room for dessert, but the Lebanese baklava, French macarons, molten lava cake and mango Key Lime cheesecake were tempting.
The Saturday-Sunday brunch menu is heavy on breakfast-style dishes, such as avocado tartine, omelets, scrambles and crepes. I have a feeling Breakfast in Paris ($15) is in our future. It includes poached eggs, avocado, bacon, goat cheese, croissant, baguette, jam and Nutella butter served on a board for sharing.
The bar menu includes 10 signature cocktails, six draft beers, eight bottles and cans and 24 wines (11 by the glass). Though the beer and wine selections are limited, the choices are good ones. It is, however, the cocktails that shine.
My wife had the Lucky Ducky, a tantalizing mix of peach vodka, peach liqueur, mango puree, lime and champagne. We now have a little rubber duck sitting on the dashboard of our automobile.
Jose was our bartender and part-time server, Chelsea was our primary server, and both were engaging, informative and efficient.
The dining room has appropriately spaced tables, as well as some sizable banquettes that can hold six or more diners. A comfortable patio with two big-screen televisions faces Third Street.
Live music is scheduled for Sunday brunch, and live music and DJs are booked on other days of the week. Children are welcome until 10 p.m., but the restaurant has a definite adult vibe. An eclectic group of young adults dominated the crowd when we were there.
The Goat stands for Greatest of All Tulsa, but an image of a real goat also is incorporated into the logo.
The Goat is just west of Hodges Bend, Lowood and East Village Bohemian Pizza in a stand-alone building in the fast-growing district. It has some dedicated parking on the west side of the building. Otherwise, it is street parking and a pay lot across the street.
“We love the East Village area,” Nabil said. “It’s exciting to be a part of it.”
Scott Cherry, 918-581-8463, scott.cherry@tulsaworld.com
