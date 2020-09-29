Review: The Goat Bar & Kitchen shows glitter, substance in East Village

One grew up in France, the other in Tulsa. The cousins both have their cultural heritage and culinary roots in Lebanon.

“We’ve traveled the world together, and we always talked about opening a bar together,” Nabil Alame said. “We ended up doing something a lot bigger than that.”

James Alame has been around restaurants all of his life. His father owns the two Tally’s Good Food Café restaurants in Tulsa.

“Nabil came over here and worked at Tally’s while we made plans for our restaurant and lounge,” James said. “We wanted to incorporate Lebanese and international food with the concept of cocktail bars we visited in New York and around the country. We’ve just done things we thought were cool.”

Mission accomplished. The Goat Bar & Kitchen, which opened in the East Village District just a week before the coronavirus shutdown, is, as the guy says, cool as the other side of the pillow.

The dining areas are sleek and modern, anchored by a 30-seat rectangular bar. Much effort has been put into the presentations of the cocktails and food, but we found on a recent dinner visit a good amount of substance behind the glitter.

We were told some of the recipes came from Nabil’s mother and grandmother.