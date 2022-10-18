Review: The Chalkboard maintains excellence after a fresh start

As far as Daniel Gibb is concerned, he started a new job at the beginning on October.

Gibb has been the executive chef for The Chalkboard since 2019, taking over the job after about a year as the restaurant's sous chef. He still has that job with the Chalkboard, which recently went through a change in ownership.

"I decided to approach it as if I was starting a new job for a new company," Gibb said. "Even though we're keeping a lot of things the same as they were before, I thought it would be good to have that attitude that we're starting over, in a way — that we as a team have to prove that the Chalkboard is a great restaurant, and will continue to be great."

The Chalkboard has a relatively long and storied history, going back to when chef John Phillips opened The Chalkboard in 1976, on the lower level of the Ambassador Hotel, 1324 S. Main St. Phillips ran the restaurant until the Ambassador closed, when the Ambassador Hotel closed.

When Tulsa native Paul Coury bought the building in the late 1990s to turn it into an upscale hotel, he approached Phillips about resurrecting The Chalkboard. Phillips would later sell the restaurant to Ayhan Ozaras; his children, Josh Ozaras and Shannon Ozaras-Garner, later took over ownership of the restaurant and ran it until they decided not to renew their lease with Coury Hospitality.

The company, which operates a string of boutique hotels with fine dining establishments, took over ownership of The Chalkboard. After several weeks of renovations, the restaurant reopened to the public the first week of October.

The interior has been subtly gussied up, with new furnishings and a cooler color palette that adds to the aura of intimacy.

"We were offering a limited menu while the restaurant was going through renovations," Gibb said. "That gave us a little more time to write new menus, and to get our staff up to speed. I'm lucky that I have a great team working with me here."

Gibb said creating a new menu for a restaurant such as The Chalkboard can be something of tightrope walk.

"There are certain signature dishes that will always be on the menu, like our Beef Wellington," he said. "But even these familiar dishes may get a slightly new spin to them. In the end, this is my menu — it's my flavors, my personality, that's on the plate."

Gibb, a native of Edinburgh, Scotland, came to cooking as a profession after the band of which he was a member broke up. He took a job at a sandwich shop owned by an aunt.

"I would be the one charged with making the soups, and hearing people say how much they liked something I made got me thinking that maybe I should pursue this as a career," he said.

He attended culinary school, and worked at several prestigious hotels before moving to the United States in 2017. Gibb made his way to Tulsa, and was soon hired by Roque Heidler, who was the Chalkboard's executive chef.

For Gibb, there was a bit of culinary culture shock when he began working in Oklahoma.

"I was discovering all sorts of flavors that I hadn't come across in my classical French training," he said, laughing. "But that was also part of the challenge, and the fun, of bringing a bit of a classical twist to these flavors."

The best example of that might by one of the new dishes on the Chalkboard's breakfast menu, the Hash Stack ($20).

"Hash browns are something of Southern breakfast staple," Gibb said, "so I wanted to build something from that, with avocado and a fresh salsa."

During a recent morning visit to the Chalkboard, the item we originally had in mind to order was not available, so we went with the Hash Stack. And we were not disappointed.

One receives three latke-like cakes of shredded potatoes fried golden brown, topped with a tomato salsa, thin slices of avocado, and two eggs that we ordered scrambled.

The salsa packed some surprising heat, balanced by the richness of the avocado. The potato cakes' exterior had a resilient crunch that the items that topped them could not dampen, and the eggs were a perfect example of how scrambled eggs should be prepared.

During a recent dinner service, my companion and I went in a vegetarian direction, ordering the Eggplant Lasagna and the Mushroom Wellington ($26 each).

The Chalkboard's Beef Wellington ($50) has been a mainstay of the restaurant's menu from the start, but we were in the mood for something a bit lighter. The mushroom version has a portobello cap as the "meat" of the filling, augmented here with diced beetroot, a duxelles made with sage and walnuts and just enough goat cheese to add a bit of tanginess, all wrapped in pastry.

And it all worked together extremely well, with the beetroot giving the appearance of medium-rare beef while supplying sweetness and crunch, and the walnuts in the duxelles adding a creamy, buttery note. The risotto-like orzo, roasted asparagus and sauteed mushrooms and onions were excellent accompaniments.

Eggplant can be a tricky vegetable, but the way Gibb and his chefs prepared this dish was nothing but a treat. The lightly breaded planks of eggplant were creamy underneath the crispness, and the tomato sauce was bright and sharp. My companion wasn't too taken by the thick chunks of Parmesan cheese baked into crunchy nuggets, but I have yet to encounter a Parmesan preparation I didn't enjoy.

We started the meal sharing a plate of arancini ($12), balls of rice that are breaded and fried. The rice in these was a touch underdone, but these little orbs packed enough flavor that the tomato "cardinal sauce" served with them was hardly needed. And my companion made sure that none of the crispy shallots were left on the plate.

The dinner menu ranges from a chicken Ballotine ($29) and a double bone-in pork chop ($38), to the Chalkboard's burger ($20) and Gibb's take on fried chicken ($26).

"I'm a sucker for a good fried chicken," Gibb said. "I spent maybe a year perfecting the dredge I use, and I'm pretty proud of the results."

And having dishes as diverse as Beef Wellington and fried chicken on the menu is way to underscore the fact that Gibb wants the Chalkboard to be a place accommodates everyone.

"When you're located within a hotel, people sometimes think that you cater only to hotel's guests, or that this is a place you go to only for special occasions," he said. "But we want people to know that this is a very approachable place."

