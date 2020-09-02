Review: Take 2: A Resonance Cafe off and running under new management

Dawn and Tom Dittus solidly have taken the reins at Take 2: A Resonance Café, and they seem to be off on one of the most enjoyable rides of their lives.

“Working with the staff is very rewarding,” Dawn said. “We have the ability to make a difference in women’s lives, but in reality, they are changing ours.”

Take 2 is part of the Choose to Change program of Resonance Center for Women. It is staffed by formerly incarcerated women who are making the transition back to a normal life.

Tom Dittus, longtime restaurateur and founder of Blue Rose Café, was named general manager in April and took over in May while he and Dawn still were operating the year-old Swamp House on Third Street. They closed it in June.

“It was a difficult but necessary decision for everybody,” he said. “The Swamp House was just starting to get traction, too, but three months into the pandemic with no income, we couldn’t keep it going.

“The Take 2 opportunity was something that just rolled right into our laps. We've enjoyed getting to know a lot of the downtown workers, and we are glad to see we are getting some of our former Swamp House customers. They like to come on Tuesdays for the blackened shrimp and cheese grits.”