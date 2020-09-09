Review: Smoke on 66 BBQ newest addition to Crystal City revival

I couldn’t resist adding a bologna sandwich ($2.99) with no sides. From 2-4:30 p.m. these babies are $1.50, a bargain. The thick-cut bologna had a nice, smoky flavor and turned out to be one of my favorite items.

Dinner portions were generous, and we had enough left over for lunch the next day.

The mound of pulled pork was tender and flavorful, the most impressive of our meats. The chicken was a tad dry, and the brisket was a bit on the tough side, as brisket can be.

We received three long pork ribs, and they were a mixed bag. Two were meaty and had plenty of fat for added flavor, while the third was more lean and chewy.

Our sides included sweet baked beans, good fried okra, a garden salad and half of a baked potato. The salad had a little lettuce covered in diced tomato, onions and a lot of cheese. The baked potato was supposed to have butter only, according to the menu, but arrived also covered in melted cheese.

Ice cream is an item that wasn’t offered in the trailer, and it is used in shakes, malts, root beer floats and as a topping on cobblers. The shakes and malts are bargain-priced at $2.29 for 16 ounces and $2.49 for 20 ounces.