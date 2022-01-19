Review: Sandos Rockin' Deli offers tasty vegan and non-vegan fare

“Most people who follow a vegan diet do so for ethical reasons, not so much because they don’t like the taste of meat,” said Joey Guns, head chef at Sandos who has created the deli’s meat and cheese substitutes in house. “And vegans don’t eat meat substitutes all the time. But when they do, they want to have that experience, that taste and texture they remember, and that’s what we’re trying to provide.”

Sandos Rockin’ Deli & Provisions opened a few weeks ago in the space that formerly was home to Poke Bowl Love. It’s also right next door to The Local Bison, where Guns, who has followed a vegetarian/vegan diet for a couple of decades, has again taken over as head chef, where he has reworked that restaurant’s menu so that most items can be converted to vegan options.

Both restaurants are co-owned by Tony and Emily Galvez, who also have been vegans for about six years.

“Right after we opened the Local Bison, I said to Joey we should open up a vegan deli,” Emily Galvez said. “I had always loved this spot, and when the previous owners let it be known they weren’t going to renew their lease, it seemed like the perfect time to do this.”