Review: Sandbar offers elevated bar food, impressive views

The main attraction for the Sandbar Riverside Cafe cannot be found on any menu.

It’s the fact that this restaurant is perched on the eastern bank of the Arkansas River just north of 21st Street, and its patio affords visitors one of the city’s best views of the evening sun going down.

“Our patio actually extends out over the river, which is something that makes this place unique,” said general manager Jeff Gillen. He glanced over at what passes for the Arkansas River after several months of drought conditions, and chuckled. “Of course, it’s better when there’s actually a river.”

This summer’s stretch of 100-degree days also had an impact on Sandbar, Gillen said.

“We still had people coming by, but most of them were happy to stay inside,” he said. “With the weather starting to get a little cooler, we’re starting to see more and more people wanting to use the patio.”

Sandbar opened in March, reviving the spot that for many years was the Blue Rose Cafe. The Blue Rose had been the city’s first riverside restaurant when it debuted in 2011, beating Jenks’ Waterfront Grill by a few months.

The location also included an outdoor venue called Elwood’s, which specialized in live music. That area has been revamped into The Yard Bar, which offers libations as well as food items from the Sandbar menu, along with local bands performing.

“You can get food at the Yard Bar, but it’s really a more beverage-focused place,” Gillen said. “Sandbar is more food-oriented, although we do offer full bar service, as well as a good supply of local and regional beers.”

Ronnie Mullins, whose career in Tulsa has included stints at Doc’s Food & Wine, Rick’s Cafe Americain, Montrachet and Flavors, is Sandbar’s head chef. He and Bill Harris collaborated on creating the menu, which Gillen described as “elevated bar food.”

“We get a lot of runners and bicyclists because we’re right here on the River Parks trail,” Gillen said. “So we try to offer some healthy options. We have items that are gluten-free, that are vegetarian or vegan. And, of course, we have burgers and nachos and chicken tenders, so I guess you can say we offer the best of both worlds, the healthy and the not-so-healthy.”

And even the “healthy” items can be presented in a somewhat decadent way. One of the appetizers at Sandbar are avocado fries ($11), which are wedges of avocado that have been breaded and deep-fried, and are served with cups of salsa and ranch dressing.

The breading does not adhere well to the soft wedges, which could help convince one that this was a dish close as to health food, with all its fiber and various vitamins and monounsaturated fats, as something deep-fried and dipped in ranch dressing can be (the mild salsa had an oddly tinny taste).

My companion and I took advantage of a recent cool evening to observe a sunset and sample a couple of Sandbar offerings. Along with the avocado fries, we tried the Ultimate River Runner Burger ($9) and the single patty, or “Cry Baby” option, of the Tulsa Tough Burger ($6; the double-patty version is $8).

All burgers and sandwiches are served a la carte, so we added an order of beer-battered fries ($5), which was more than enough for the two of us.

The Ultimate River Runner burger was saucy enough to require a knife and fork to consume with something approaching decorum. The two thin beef patties had crisp edges and sat atop chopped poblano peppers. The cheese sauce was moderately spicy, and the thick-cut bacon had a bit of chew to it. The one surprising thing about it was that the top bun was nearly ice cold.

My companion liked the Tulsa Tough burger, although she couldn’t taste the onions that were to be fried into the burger. The fries, on the other hand, were beyond reproach, and needed none of the offered condiments.

Gillen said the clientele has ranged from tourists, usually following Route 66, who are looking for a place along the river to dine, as well as locals making use of the River Parks trails. Both Sandbar and the Yard Bar are dog-friendly establishments.

“I think people are still kind of discovering that we’re here, because we haven’t done much advertising,” Gillen said. “One thing that has been a little surprising is that we haven’t seem to have a lot of downtown workers here. It’s probably because of the way the traffic flows on Riverside — people coming north usually turn off Riverside before they see us.

“But with the weather getting cooler, I’m thinking we’re going to be seeing more people wanting maybe stop by on the way home from work, have a drink and a meal, and take in a sunset,” he said.