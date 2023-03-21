Of all the dishes that Shelby Remy and Spencer Snow created and served during the time their concept Salt & Vinegar occupied a section of the Mother Road Market, only one appears on the menu of their latest culinary endeavor.

That said dish is a vegetable — a vegetable some people may find a bit polarizing — comes as no surprise to those who have sampled Remy and Snow’s food.

“Yeah, the Brussels sprouts,” Remy said, laughing. “We have a lot of real hard-core fans of our Brussels, so that was about the only thing that survived to the new place.

“And I have the feeling no matter what we might do, those Brussels are going to be on the menu,” she said.

Speaking as someone for whom the prospect of having to eat Brussels sprouts was, in my callow youth, something to be dreaded, I was quite pleased to learn that Remy’s version of these cruciferous vegetable would still be available.

I’m not entirely sure of all that is done, beyond par-roasting young, tender sprouts, then deep-frying them until the outer leaves are dark and delicately crispy, and the interiors are creamy, then tossing them in a seasoning blend that gives the sprouts a sweet, tangy finish.

But the recipe doesn’t seem to have been changed, and the results are still as tasty and addictive as I remember.

And the same sort of invention that can turn Brussels sprouts into a craveable snack is evident throughout Remy and Snow’s new concept, Salt and Lime Social.

The two women had been friends for years and had long talked about opening a restaurant. In 2020, they were selected for the Kitchen 66 program, the food business incubator sponsored by the Lobeck Taylor Family Foundation. They opened Salt and Vinegar in November 2021.

“We always considered Mother Road Market to be, for us, a launching pad for the next step in what we wanted to do,” Remy said. “At first, we thought that we could keep Salt and Vinegar going in Mother Road Market, and then open a new concept some place else.”

They considered a place in Jenks, then looked at a property in the Gunboat District. The neighborhood, just south of the downtown Home Depot, is named for the shape created by Elgin and Frankfort avenues, which divide just south of 11th Street, and then rejoin at 13th Street.

“The place we looked at was too expensive for use,” Remy said, “but the developer (Thomas Carlson of Carlson Development Group) pointed out this patch of ground and said he was considering putting some sort of container business in here.”

Remy said they knew they wanted this new location to have a “neighbor bar” sort of ambiance, adding that are “big tequila fans,” and wanted to be able to explore that more fully.

“And what goes better with tequila than tacos?” she asked rhetorically. “I’m also a firm believer that simple food done very well are the best kind of food and things don’t get more basic than tacos.”

It was also a way, Snow added, to help keep the prices at a more reasonable level.

“Some of the dishes we were doing at Salt and Vinegar were so labor-intensive that we had to charge extra for them,” Remy said. “This was a way to do something that was both customer-friendly as well as chef-friendly.”

We were able to sample a fair number of the items on the Salt and Lime Social food menu, starting with Chips & Salsas ($5), a healthy heap of fresh tortilla chips served with ramekins of the house green and red salsas.

The “red” salsa was more toward the orange end of the spectrum, thick enough to cling to a chip and full of flavor. The green salsa was almost a chimichurri sauce, with the tang of lime balanced with the sweetness of apple.

My companion and I shared a trio of tacos: the Elgin Street, filled with warmly seasoned ground beef and topped with matchstick pieces of green apple and jicama; and two variations of shrimp tacos. Both featured about four large shrimp in a light tempura batter, with one tossed with a pineapple-chipotle-lime barbecue sauce, the other with the house salt and lime rub.

The shrimp were atop a schmear of house-made guacamole and a sprinkling of feta, and were themselves topped with some of the fried Brussels sprouts. The shrimp in both instances were perfectly cooked; while there was no fault to the barbecue sauced-shrimp, I personally preferred the salt and lime rub-seasoned shrimp — the flavors of all the ingredients, such as the creamy sweetness of the guacamole against the salty bite of the feta, just seemed more pronounced.

Salt and Lime Social offers a number of margarita preparations, such as the Fan Favorite ($15), which is served in a small Mason jar, and which can be augmented with such flavors as strawberry and basil, or mango pineapple, for a $2 upcharge.

Two container units make up Salt and Lime Social. One is the kitchen, which Remy said contains everything from a 10-foot-wide vent hood, two deep fryers, a 50-inch flat top grill and a six-burner stove.

“It was like a game of Jenga, trying to get all that stuff in there,” she said.

The other container holds about half a dozen tables, as well as bar seating that runs the length of the building. Most of the seating, however, is on the patio area, which also has a fire pit and heaters for chilly days and nights.

The open patch of land just north of the restaurant has been dubbed “The Route 66 Dog Park,” and the restaurant itself welcomes leashed dogs.

“We’ve had a few days where I think the dogs outnumbered the people,” Snow said. “We also have areas for games such as cornhole, and we’re planning to host live music in the next couple of weeks.”