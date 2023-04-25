Derek Bray was perfectly content with running Wiz Hot Dog Co., the hot dog restaurant he and his wife, Alex, opened a year ago in downtown Tulsa, when a temptress named Rosa came calling.

“Honestly, I had zero interest in another restaurant,” Bray said. “One of the reasons we opened (Wiz Hot Dog Co.) was because we have a young family, and we didn’t want to have to put in all the long hours you have to do if you have a place that’s open all day.”

However, as the partners in the recently former Bain Marie Restaurant Group laid out their plans for a new concept that would take over what had once been home to the night spot MixCo., Bray’s resolve began to weaken.

“To be honest,” he said, “every meeting we had about this place made it very difficult to say ‘no.’ All the tools I’d need, the support systems, the talent they brought in — it really was an offer I couldn’t refuse.”

Rosa opened in late March with a menu focusing on shareable snacks, gourmet tacos and what it bills as “Damn Strong Drinks.” What Bray says sets it apart from a number of other restaurants specializing in similar fare is the attention to detail at every step of the culinary process.

“The last thing I wanted to do was another quirky taco joint,” he said. “I did something like that for 10 years in Colorado before we moved here. And I also had zero interest in running a full-service Mexican restaurant. For one thing, there are a lot of places in Tulsa that already do that and are really good at it.

“So we decided that every element gets the chef’s touch,” Bray said. “Instead of shredded lettuce, we would use pickled vegetables that add a different texture and flavor. Instead of cheddar or Monterey Jack cheese, we would use Mexican cheeses — cotija, chihuahua, asadero. We tried to be more traditional in our approach — or as traditional as I can let myself be.”

My companion and I stopped by for an early meal, selecting from the Snacks portion of the menu the Queso Crock ($8), along with two of the 11 choices for tacos: the Cantina Fish ($12) and the Fried Shrimp and Smoked Chorizo ($14). Each order includes two tacos as well as a small metal ramekin of a mild salsa verde and a substantial pile of tortilla chips.

The queso (which can be augmented with chorizo or esquites for an additional charge) was topped with a sprinkle of finely crumbled cojita cheese, chopped tomatoes and sliced scallions and was served with fresh, well-salted tortilla chips. The queso itself was thick and creamy, full of flavor and just a hint of peppery heat, and we left little, of any, of it behind.

The fish in the Cantina Fish tacos was grilled catfish, which on its own was remarkably clean-tasting. It was topped with a cabbage-based slaw with a citrusy dressing, a jalapeño-infused tartar sauce that gave it heat and avocado to smooth things out. The shrimp had a cornmeal-based breading that retained its crunch amid the pico de gallo, the chipotle aioli and the pickled red cabbage, which brought a tangy sweetness to everything, including chorizo with its slow-burning heat.

“We get our chorizo from the same smokehouse in Colorado that provides us with the dogs we use at Wiz Hot Dog,” Bray said.

The fish tacos were served on doubled corn tortillas, the shrimp and chorizo in flour tortillas. The tacos were generously filled, which made gathering them up to take a proper bite something of a challenge. But it was a challenge worth the effort and potential mess, as the various flavors in each taco were well-balanced.

During the photo shoot for this article, we were able to sample the Short Rib Barbacoa ($14) and the Carne Asada ($14) tacos. We especially liked the barbacoa taco, and the bourbon chipotle barbecue sauce that Bray uses to finish the short rib.

Rosa Cantina offers three margaritas, including the Frozen Rosa ($12), topped with a swirl of sangria. Among the choices of “Damn Strong Drinks” is the All Rye, All Rye, All Rye ($12), the house’s version of a Manhattan.

“Ally Woulken, who’s our general manager, and Andrew Aguero, who works with 1907 Cantina, put together our bar menu,” Bray said. “And they took the same care with our drink offerings as we do with what comes out of the kitchen. Our drinks are made with very carefully curated ingredients, and it took a lot of time to come up with the finished products.”

Also available are a variety of local and regional beers on tap, as well as Mexican and domestic brews in cans.

Rosa Cantina has a happy hour from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, which features drink specials such as signature margaritas for $7, and $6 snacks, including some items not found on the regular menu, such as pulled pork nachos and truffle fries. Brunch is served from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The restaurant also has an outdoor area partitioned off from the parking lot by a pink picket fence. The interior has been brightened considerably from its MixCo. days, with white walls. However, the concrete walls and floors have a tendency to amplify every sound.

Its location, just across the street from the BOK Center, has already had an effect on business.

“The first weekend we were open,” Bray said, “the BOK Center had Journey and Toto one night, and the Turnpike Troubadours the next. I think we ended up serving more than 300 people each night. I can only imagine what it’s going to be like when Madonna comes to town.”