Review: Put on the Red Light for some top-notch chicken

Bird is most definitely the word at Red Light Chicken.

The newest concept from the McNellie’s Group, located in the building that used to be home to the company’s original El Guapo Mexican restaurant, Red Light Chicken specializes in chicken made the way many people believe God intended — dredged in seasoned flour and fried to a state of golden-brown deliciousness.

Fried chicken is ubiquitous in the Tulsa restaurant scene, from outlets for national and regional chains to local high-end restaurants serving their chefs’ takes on this classic comfort food.

So carving out a unique spot within the finger-linkin’ landscape can be a challenge. However, chef Ben Alexander said the idea behind Red Light Chicken was about as straightforward as its menu.

“It was a niche that we wanted to fill in downtown Tulsa,” he said. “The concept is fun, electric, and just simple. We wanted great fried chicken, tenders, sides, and beverages.”

The menu is, indeed, uncomplicated. One can order chicken either on the bone or as boneless tenders, the latter of which also serve as the principal filling for the restaurant’s sandwiches, and as an optional topping for the two salads available.

One is also given the choice of “regular” and “spicy” for their chicken. It’s easy to tell which is which, as the “spicy” variation takes on a darker hue than its “regular” counterpart. The color, Alexander said, is a result of the paprika that is part of the seasoning blend.

During a recent lunch, we ordered a bit of both: regular tenders ( $12) and a spicy dark meat quarter chicken ($8), which included a leg and thigh. A white meat quarter ($10) is the wing and breast. The four-piece half chicken is $15, while a whole bird — well, its constituent parts — can be had for $28.

The chicken is served only with a soft roll and a container of honey butter. Sides are ordered a la carte, and include mashed potatoes with white gravy, green beans cooked with bacon and garlic, macaroni and cheese, and cole slaw ($3 for an individual serving, $6 for a more shareable size).

Other choices include potato wedges ($5), a marshmallow-topped sweet potato casserole ($7) and house-made crinkle-cut potato chips ($3).

Alexander said the sides were “classic sides that we grew up eating. For myself personally, I always wanted buttery mashed potatoes and gravy, and green beans. The sweet potato casserole is something we had on special occasions. Chef Audrey Long knocked our version out of the park.”

We went with the green beans and the mac & cheese. I remember one year serving my father tender-crisp green beans at a holiday meal, and while he had kind words to say about that dish, he did ask, “Next time, are you going to cook them done?” Red Light Chicken’s green beans would easily meet with my father’s approval, as they are well-larded with bits of bacon and enhanced with a mild garlic flavor.

The mac & cheese also a homestyle quality to it, with a rich and slightly tangy cheese sauce covering elbow macaroni.

But it’s the chicken that matters, and Red Light’s chicken is a winner.

The spicy version lived up to its name. Alexander confirmed my suspicion that habañero peppers were involved in the seasoning. It’s something of a slow-burn heat that builds as one eats, until it reaches the sinus-clearing, eye-watering level of burn. You have been warned.

On the other hand, the “regular” version had a decent amount of spice on its own, with the more gentle heat of black pepper to the fore.

Best of all, the chicken comes to the table hot and — remarkably so for the three substantial tenders — juicy.

“We dry brine our bone-in chicken and wet brine our tenders for 24 hours,” Alexander said. “Then we make a mixture of seasoned flour and water, then dredge in either our regular flour or our spicy flour mixture.”

The chicken is then cooked in commercial pressure fryers. “We can cook four whole birds in 9 minutes and 30 seconds,” Alexander said. “Open fryers would take much more time, and with roughly 250 seats, we need the speed and consistency of the pressure fryers.”

For parties of four or more, Red Light Chicken offers what it called “The Family Meal,” which comes with shareable amounts of salad, mashed potatoes, green beans, mac & cheese, rolls and a platter of chicken for $18 per person.

Red Light Chicken, which takes its name from this neighborhood’s rather shady past), fills the three-story building at the corner of First Street and Elgin Avenue.

That past is acknowledged with a mural in the second-floor dining room of Pauline Lambert, who operated the May Rooms brothel for some 35 years. The May Rooms was just a couple of doors down the street from Red Light Chicken.

The lower level is dominated by the bar, where one can enjoy a number of frozen cocktails, national and local beers, a selection of wines and hard seltzers, and a collection of high-top tables. The second level offers more seating, with more conventional tables, booths and banquettes. The color scheme is dominated by — surprise! — the colors red and white. (An elevator is available for those with mobility issues.)

The top floor is an open patio, which Alexander said he hopes to be open soon, although he added, “with this excessive heat, no one really wants to ‘fry’ up there.”