Review: Prairie Brewpub reopens with new menu, expanded brewery

The menu indeed is lean, featuring three appetizers, two salads, four entrees and a dessert. We ordered fish and chips ($13), fried chicken ($16) and on the advice of adult grandchildren, mac and cheese ($14).

It took about 30 minutes for the food to arrive, and we passed the time people watching through the window — people walking their dogs, people pushing baby strollers, couples and singles walking down the sidewalk. It’s always interesting.

The grandkids were right about the mac and cheese, a rich and flavorful dish. It included braised short rib, bacon, roasted cherry tomatoes, macaroni and green onions in a house-made cheese sauce.

Fish and chips included two plump cod fillets that had been lightly breaded. The fish was flaky and fresh-tasting and came with a good tartar sauce and a large side of “crack” fries.

Crack fries can refer to several preparations of potatoes or simply can mean they are addictive. They traditionally are made with Kennebec potatoes, often used for fries and chips. Whatever, these skin-on fries were good and hardly needed the ketchup that came with them.