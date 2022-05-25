Review: Palmyra Mediterranean Grill blends a world of flavors

The ancient city of Palmyra has been something of a crossing point for many of the cultures of the Mediterranean, from the Greeks and Romans to the travelers along the Silk Road trading routes, to modern-day Syria.

That is one reason why Faisel Abdelsamad chose to name his restaurant Palmyra Mediterranean Grill.

“So many different cultures passed through that area,” he said. “What I like to do with the food I make is mix flavors from all these different countries together — Lebanon, Greece, Syria, Jordan.”

Jordan is Abdelsamad’s native country, where he had a career in banking before making the decision to move his family to the United States about five years ago. The family chose Oklahoma because a relative lived here.

“I always loved cooking — to be in the kitchen making food was for me the best way to relax,” he said. “It was always my dream to have my own restaurant, so I started learning the business from the bottom.”

Abdelsamad said he started out as a dishwasher at Tulsa’s Tally’s Good Food Cafe, and worked his way up to cook, all the while saving as much money as possible with the goal of opening his own place.

He was able to do that about two months ago, taking over the space previously occupied by the New Hong Kong restaurant.

“I thought about doing American food,” Abdelsamad said. “But I realized that there were not a lot of Mediterranean restaurants in Tulsa, and that people here seemed to like Mediterranean food.”

The concept of bringing diverse things together extends to the way that Abdelsamad has conceived Palmyra’s menu. One selects the basic configuration — a wrap ($9.99) or a plate ($14.99) — that can be customized however one might wish.

For example, one can select a protein and five side items on a plate. The protein choices are beef kabob, shish tawook (chunks of white meat chicken skewered and grilled) and chicken shawarma. Wraps are paired with a single side but more can be added for $3.99 each.

“I thought that this would be easier for people, because they can order exactly what they want,” Abdelsamad said.

During a recent visit, my companion and I decided to load up our plates with as many options as possible. She went with beef kabob, which is ground beef that is cooked on skewers, choosing as her sides the basmati rice, the Mediterranean salad and baba ghanoush.

Our plate started with the chicken shawarma, thin pieces of chicken typically stacked into a vertical cone and grilled before being shaved off for serving, with an addition of the shish tawook (an additional $2.99). Accompanying this was pita bread, hummus, falafel, yogurt-cucumber salad and lentil soup.

My companion pronounced the rice as some of the best she had ever had, and thought the baba ghanoush — roasted eggplant with tomato, bell pepper and onion — seemed to offer up a different taste with each bite. One of the more surprising of those tastes was the distinct flavor of liquid smoke.

The beef was nicely seasoned but unfortunately dry, while the salad was a fresh, tangy mix of tomatoes, cucumber and parsley with a lemony dressing.

The chicken in the tawook was also overcooked to a painfully dry state, but the smaller pieces of the shawarma were flavored and tender, and was truly tasty when packed into one of the pita bread triangles with a generous helping of the yogurt-cucumber salad.

The hummus was creamy with a subtle citrus tang; the puree of mild jalapeño and olive oil that topped it added a surprising but not unpleasant dimension to it.

The side order of falafel was maybe the best thing we tried: crisp on the outside, creamy and bursting with flavor on the inside. The lentil soup, on the other hand, relied too much on jalapeño, to the point that this was about the only thing about it one could taste.

All dishes are served, whether one dines in or takes home, in divided to-go containers with clear hinged lids; silverware is available on a small island in the middle of the dining area. Beverages are bottled water and sodas one selects from a refrigerated case.

Abdelsamad said that most of the recipes are ones he has developed on his own, although he is not above seeking help and advice from a somewhat higher power.

“Some of the recipes are ones my mother created,” he said, with a broad smile. “Sometimes, if I am having trouble with a recipe, I will call her and she will guide me through what I should do.

“For example, I used to buy the yogurt I use for the yogurt-cucumber salad,” Abdelsamad said. “I mentioned that to my mother, and she said, ‘No, no, no, why are you doing that? You should make your own yogurt.’ She told me how to do it, and that’s what I do now. And the salad is a lot better.”

<&rule>

What the Ale, Beer of the Week: Hop the Griffin’s Hazy Ambrosia

</&hrdp2>

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.