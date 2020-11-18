Review: New Wild Fork maintains charm, quality

The simply named Crab Pasta ($21.95) definitely had crab, with large chunks of sweet crab meat studded throughout the bowl of bucatini pasta (think slightly thicker spaghetti with a hole through the middle). The lemony sauce needed a dash or two of salt for my taste.

Desserts ranged from a truly decadent Chocolate INXS ($6.95), a good Cinnamon Bread Pudding ($7.95) and a decent peach cobbler ($6.95).

During our conversation with Woolman, we were able to sample a few other dishes, including the Southern Five Spiced Catfish ($17.95), which came with fries, the jalapeno slaw and that week’s vegetable selection — ratatouille, which was sharp and tangy and maybe the best version of this dish I’ve ever had. The catfish, a personal favorite, was as good as remembered.

The lentil hummus ($9.95), served with pita points, could easily become a favorite, as it packs a wallop of heat and flavor. We also sampled the grits and collard greens that come with the pork chop dinner; the acid tang of the greens worked well with the just-toothsome-enough grits.

Woolman said the restaurant has been complying with the city’s recommendations to help combat the pandemic.