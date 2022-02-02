Review: Nacho Business elevates humble snack

The humble nacho — like another staple of American bar food, the Buffalo wing — was created out of desperation.

In 1940, a quartet of women paid a visit to the Victory Club restaurant in Piedras Negras, a Mexican city just across the Rio Grande from Eagle Pass, Texas. Among the party was Mamie Finan, a frequent diner at the Victory Club, who requested the restaurant’s chef, Ignacio Anaya Garcia, provide her party with “something different” as a snack.

Anaya Garcia went to his kitchen, where he quickly assembled a dish of freshly made corn tortilla chips that he topped individually with dollops of melted cheese and slices of pickled jalapeños. When asked what this new concoction was called, the chef came up with “Nacho’s Special” — “Nacho” being a diminutive for his given name of Ignacio.

The snack became a permanent fixture of the Victory Club’s menu until it closed in 1960. But by then, the concept had taken hold on the northern side of the Rio Grande. For example, when Frito-Lay first introduced its Doritos tortilla chips in the 1960s, the bags included the original “recipe” for nachos.