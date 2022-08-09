Review: Mr. Kim's lets diners do the grilling at Korean-inspired concept from McNellie's Group

Last month, the New York Times published a story about how a generation of chefs, who were born in Korea but grew up in the United States after being adopted, are trying to connect with their heritage through their experiments with Korean cuisine.

As the story, written by Elyse Inamine, states, “they are enthusiastically expressing (their complex heritage) through the very public, and sometimes precarious, act of cooking for others.”

“That article got passed around a lot here,” said Jeff Whitekiller, culinary manager at Mr. Kim’s in Tulsa. “It really captured the sort of thing chef Alexander is going for with this restaurant.”

Mr. Kim’s is perhaps the most personal concept Ben Alexander has developed in his role as culinary director of the McNellie’s Group. Alexander was born in Inchon, Korea, as Kim Young Duk; he and his two sisters were adopted at a very early age by Phil and Nancy Armstrong.

In the “Who is Mr. Kim?” section of the restaurant’s website, it states that the Armstrongs tried their best to create Korean dishes for their children, in spite of the challenge of finding the proper ingredients at that time.

Those efforts by his parents, as well as Alexander’s own explorations of the broad spectrum of Asian cuisines during his years of service in the U.S. Navy, all fed into the menu he created for Mr. Kim’s.

“One word we don’t use around here is ‘traditional,’” Whitekiller said. “Just about anything we might think of as ‘traditional,’ especially food, is really the product of a lot of different things coming together. So Mr. Kim’s isn’t a ‘traditional’ Korean restaurant but does have a base in Korean flavors and techniques.”

Every table in Mr. Kim’s has in its center a round grill that is used to cook most of the components of one’s meal. Items can be ordered a la carte from a list of beef, pork, seafood and vegetables, or one can take advantage of the Omakase, or Chef’s Tasting Menu. (“Omakase” is a Japanese phrase that essentially means “I put my trust in you.”)

The basic, or “House,” Omakase includes a mix of beef and pork preparations — some marinated, some lightly adorned with a dusting of flaked sea salt, all raw — along with a trio of appetizers and banchan, the array of side dishes that are a familiar part of Korean cuisine.

Or one can go for the “Baller” Omakase, which adds seafood and portions of Wagyu beef to the selections. As this choice is $125 per person, our party of four decided it might be bit more prudent to keep to the House, which is $75 per person.

Our server, Edward, explained the menu and the process well. As there were a couple of appetizers that caught our collective eye, we wanted to know if they would be a part of our selection. Of the three appetizers on the menu that evening, only one was from the regular menu: a bite-sized portion of hamachi crudo atop a slaw of apple and daikon radish with a creamy ponzu dressing.

We considered adding the other appetizers to our order but ultimately decided to see what made up the House menu and be content with that.

The hamachi was the second of the third appetizers, and the mildness of the fish and the sweet, peppery quality of the ponzu dressing on the slaw made it a good foil for the richness of the other two appetizers.

One was an oyster (Whitekiller said Mr. Kim’s gets its oysters from Hood Canal, Washington, via Bodean) topped with ginger, mint and caviar, which was delightfully creamy and earthy all at once. The other was a lobster shumai, a single dumpling served in a tiny bamboo steamer. The dumpling contained a large flavorful chunk of perfectly steamed lobster.

This was followed by a small cup of a salad of cabbage and mixed greens in a pear-and-ginger dressing. Then came the main event.

Seven small ramekins were set in a circle around the by-now quite hot grill. These were the banchan, which are described as “side dishes” but might be better described as “condiments.” They include spicy pickled cucumbers, a slaw of scallions, white and red kimchi, a potato salad, sesame oil, and ssamjang, a Korean chili paste that has a good balance of heat and sweetness. A plate of red leaf lettuce in which to wrap the cooked meats and whatever banchan toppings one wanted completed the setup.

Then came the board of meats. This evening’s selection included four beef selections: prime rib-eye, prime strip steak, prime rib cap and short rib in a galbi marinade. The lone pork offering was bulgogi-marinated pork.

One can have the server oversee the cooking, or one can take up the tongs oneself and get to grilling. Edward began the process, starting with the unmarinated meats. First, the grill is rubbed with a chunk of Wagyu beef fat for a bit of lubrication, then the meats are added.

The quality of these meats, which were dressed only with a little sale, was such that they really didn’t need anything but some heat to be tasty. The heat on our grill was a bit temperamental, but one can rotate the grill’s surface to make sure every item on it gets enough heat.

A new grill grate is brought out before cooking the marinated meats, as the sugars in the marinades can burn quickly. Personally, the galbi short ribs were a favorite; the pork was sliced so thin it practically had only one side.

When the meats were presented, one member of our party asked, “What are the rest of you going to eat?”

“We’ve had some people comment about the size of the cuts,” Whitekiller said. “But in the House omakase, each diner is getting 7 ounces of meat. That’s as much as you get if you order a filet at a conventional steakhouse.”

Our party included people with substantial appetites, but no one felt hungry at the end of the meal. Fortunately, we did have room for the included dessert, in this case a scoop of lemongrass sorbet (made by Tulsa’s Rose Rock Microcreamery) that was remarkably complex in flavor — tangy, slightly astringent and very refreshing.

Mr. Kim’s is in the space that previously was home to a retail shop and an art gallery. The interior has been done up in basic black with exposed brick walls and white accents. Gilt chopsticks are provided at each place setting, though Western-style cutlery is available upon request.

Mr. Kim’s offers full bar service, including such specialty cocktails as a Umani Manhattan, made with shiitake-infused rye whiskey; the Lost Coz, a frozen concoction of vodka, cranberry, triple sec and other ingredients; and Jian Punch, made with Bombay London gin, two types of soju, a Korean liquor made from rice; matcha cold brew, simple syrup, lemon and sparkling wine, that is available individually or a carafe that serves up to six people.

While Mr. Kim’s bills itself as a “late night steakhouse,” general manager Anne Jessup said she’s been surprised at the number of families that have been patronizing the restaurant since its opening.

“I guess it’s because it’s so interactive, and it’s a way of getting the kids involved,” she said.

