Review: Inheritance Juicery opens a new location downtown, expands healthy offerings

Inheritance Juicery is as much the embodiment of a philosophy as it is an establishment offering up a plethora of organic juices, smoothies and other healthful comestibles.

“We are wanting to show you can create a business that is not focused primarily on making a profit, but instead where the primary focus is about taking care of people,” said Lukas Vodicka, general manager for Inheritance Juicery, which recently opened its second location in Tulsa’s Blue Dome District.

“If you take care of your team, and you provide your customers with products made from high-quality ingredients at an affordable price, then the profit part of the business will follow,” Vodicka said.

That philosophy also includes the idea of reusable resources. If a customer, for example, orders a juice or a smoothie to go, they are given their choice of beverage in a glass bottle or a capped Mason-style glass jar. Once finished, the customer can then reuse the item or even return it to Inheritance Juicery, where it will be cleaned, sterilized and reused.

“Perhaps this isn’t the most cost-effective way of doing this,” Vodicka said, the paper mask he wore shifting as he smiled. “But we think it is good way to pass along this idea of reusing things, rather than throwing things away.”