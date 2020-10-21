Review: In the drink -- Big Whiskey's impressive liquid assets outshine its food

For those interested in exploring the spirit world, walking into Big Whiskey’s American Restaurant & Bar might be akin to entering some kind of hogshead heaven.
That’s because one of the major claims to fame that this relatively new establishment makes for itself is that it offers more than 100 different examples of its namesake libation.
The drink menu on each table is an inch-thick folder, highlighting the many ways Big Whiskey’s can combine spirits, sodas, syrups and other ingredients into everything from unusual twists on classic cocktails, such as the Manhattan, old-fashioned, mojito and sidecar, to fruit-forward mixtures that can be served with or without alcoholic augmentation.
Also available are “whiskey flights,” six selections of four whiskeys each, grouped around a theme, such as examples of Irish and Canadian whiskeys, or even a sampling of various flavored spirits.
But even this only scratches the surface of ways to wet one’s whistle at Big Whiskey. On the final page of the drink menu book is a notice that reads: “Ask Your Server for the BW Big Book of Whiskey! Our Big Book details our full list of over 100 whiskeys, including rare and allocated bottles.”
For those less inclined toward bourbon or scotch, Big Whiskey’s also has about 20 wines available, as well as 16 mostly domestic beers on tap and 20 more available by the bottle.
Big Whiskey’s is a regional chain that got its start in Springfield, Missouri. Currently, there are 14 locations, most of them in Missouri. The Tulsa location is the first Big Whiskey’s in Oklahoma; the franchisee is the Black Gold Restaurant Group, owned by Tulsa businessman Sean Sylvester. Black Gold also owns the original Brownie’s Hamburger Stand and Shiloh’s in Broken Arrow, among other restaurants.
It is in the space that once was occupied by The Green Onion and later by a Bravos Mexican Grill. Most of the seating is at high-top tables arranged more or less in compliance with social distancing, along with a number of booths and a good-sized patio area that seems particularly popular. The bar area seats about 15 people.
The decor makes extensive use of whiskey barrels and signs bearing adages and doggerel credited to Big Whiskey, the somewhat mysterious namesake of the place (as the text on the back of the menu would have you believe).
The menu is extensive, with appetizers, salads and soups, conventional and wrap sandwiches, burgers, pasta dishes, steaks, seafood, quesadillas and tacos, wings and desserts.
As for the food at Big Whiskey’s — did I mention this place has more than 100 different whiskeys available?
As “buffalo” and “chicken” appear numerous times throughout the menu, we opted for what seemed to be the most unusual application, which were the Buffalo Chicken Wontons ($9.99) from the appetizers list, along with a more conventional appetizer, fried pickles ($8.99).
The pickles were excellent — french fry-like sticks of kosher dills in a thin, crisp batter. The wontons, however, were problematic. A blend of chicken, hot sauce and cream cheese is origamied in a thick wrapper closer to a flour tortilla in taste and texture, then deep fried and sprinkled with bits of Gorgonzola cheese.
The first one tried was still cold in the center; the second was warm all the way through, but additional heat did the thing no great favor. The filling was salty to the point of being inedible; perhaps we caught whoever was in charge of mixing it up on a bad day.
For entrees, we selected the Turkey Melt Sandwich ($10.49) and the Big Whiskey BBQ Burger ($11.99); both were served with “seasoned fries” (which means they were the sort of lightly battered fries one tends to find more and more these days). We added a bowl of the Tomato Basil Gouda soup ($4.99).
The sandwich was assembled and plated with a distinct lack of finesse, but the combination of thin slices of smoked turkey, pepper jack cheese and bacon on thick slices of griddled sourdough was tasty. The bisque-like soup, topped with a few shreds of white cheese, had a definite taste of red bell pepper that worked well with the sweetness of the tomato.
The artfully presented burger, topped with two onion rings and lashings of a honey whiskey barbecue sauce, certainly looked impressive, but the “specially made steak patty” itself was dry and practically flavorless, even though when cut open the meat showed a faint pink tinge that usually signifies beef cooked to medium (we were not asked how we wanted the burger cooked).
About a half-dozen masked employees visited our table during the course of the meal, bringing this and taking away that in polite and efficient ways.
A drone view of a corn maze at Livesay Orchards in Porter, Okla.
Treat yourself at Tulsa’s top bakeries
ANTOINETTE BAKING CO.
BIG BABY ROLLS & DONUTS
BLUE MOON CAFE
CHERRY STREET KITCHEN
ESPERANCE BAKERY
FARRELL FAMILY BREAD
FRONT PORCH BAKERY
LAURANNAE BAKING CO.
LE LOUVRE FRENCH CAFE
LITTLE J’S BAKESHOPPE & COFFEE
LUDGER’S BAVARIAN CAKERY
MERRITT’S BAKERY
MUHANNA SWEETS
PANCHO ANAYA
POPPY & FLAX
SAINT AMON BAKING CO.
Journalism worth your time and money
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!