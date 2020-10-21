Review: In the drink -- Big Whiskey's impressive liquid assets outshine its food

The pickles were excellent — french fry-like sticks of kosher dills in a thin, crisp batter. The wontons, however, were problematic. A blend of chicken, hot sauce and cream cheese is origamied in a thick wrapper closer to a flour tortilla in taste and texture, then deep fried and sprinkled with bits of Gorgonzola cheese.

The first one tried was still cold in the center; the second was warm all the way through, but additional heat did the thing no great favor. The filling was salty to the point of being inedible; perhaps we caught whoever was in charge of mixing it up on a bad day.

For entrees, we selected the Turkey Melt Sandwich ($10.49) and the Big Whiskey BBQ Burger ($11.99); both were served with “seasoned fries” (which means they were the sort of lightly battered fries one tends to find more and more these days). We added a bowl of the Tomato Basil Gouda soup ($4.99).

The sandwich was assembled and plated with a distinct lack of finesse, but the combination of thin slices of smoked turkey, pepper jack cheese and bacon on thick slices of griddled sourdough was tasty. The bisque-like soup, topped with a few shreds of white cheese, had a definite taste of red bell pepper that worked well with the sweetness of the tomato.