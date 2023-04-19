When it comes to ramen, the two most important elements are obvious: the broth and the noodles.

“You have to have a good broth,” said Catherine Chan, who with husband and head chef Wilson Chan own Ichitori Ramen & Izakaya, which opened a few weeks ago in the Shops at Warren Place.

Or, rather, broths. Ichitori Ramen & Izakaya offers eight choices of broth, from a clear chicken broth used for its gluten-free offering to spicy pork and chicken broths.

“It has to have a lot of flavor, but balanced,” Chan said. “If it is a spicy broth, you want to be able to taste more than just spice. And the temperature of the broth has to be just right, as well.”

The noodles, whether wavy or straight, also require a good deal of care so that they are served at the perfect texture — supple, yet still with a bit of bite to them. “Nothing is worse,” Chan said, “than getting mushy noodles in ramen.”

Another important element to enjoy a bowl of ramen properly is not in the hands of the cooks, but of the diner.

“You have to mix everything up,” she said. “I see some people who will eat items (individually). But you do that, and the ingredients on top get cold. That is why the temperature of the broth is important — it keeps everything warm while you eat.”

Granted, some of the bowls served up at Ichitori Ramen & Izakaya are quite artful in their presentation. During a recent visit, we ordered the Ton Ton Soboro ($16), which came topped with bright green pieces of fresh asparagus and yellow kernels of corn that contrasted with the pale bean sprouts and the earthy ground chicken.

It was tempting to pick and choose among the ingredients, but we followed Chan’s advice and mixed it all up. Doing so meant bits of the ground chicken and the corn ended up clinging to every bite of wavy noodle we drew from the Sichuan-style broth (we ordered the medium heat option, which has all the chili-powered heat we could want). It made for a meal that was much more than the sum of its parts.

Ichitori Ramen & Izakaya is the third restaurant the Chans have operated in Tulsa. Their first enterprise was Yutaka Grill & Sushi Buffet, which they opened in the Farm Shopping Center in 2015. The couple sold that restaurant after a couple of years; it is now permanently closed.

This was followed by Bolicious, which is still in operation on East 71st Street. That restaurant was where the Chans began experimenting with ramen.

“I am a big fan of ramen — anywhere we travel, we like to find new ramen places and see what they are doing,” Catherine Chan said. “We began offering ramen in addition to the poke bowls that were the main thing, as a special, and people started coming just for the ramen.”

Chan said the Bolicious concept lent itself more toward takeaway and quick-dining, so they started to look for someplace that would allow them to offer more variety of ramen dishes, as well as other items.

That is where the “Izakaya” part of the restaurant comes in. The word refers to an informal Japanese meeting place that serves beer and snacks — a variation on the English pub or a Spanish tapas bar.

Ichitori offers about a dozen types of saké, four choices of wine and 15 beers available on tap, in bottles or in cans that include Asian and domestic commercial brands, as well as some examples from local brewers.

The restaurant also had a large selection of starters, about two dozen in total, that range from the expected eggs rolls ($6 for two) and spring rolls ($5 for two), to steamed buns filled with fried shrimp, grilled chicken or roast pork belly, to whole grilled squid and chicken wings done with an Asian flair.

Over the course of a couple of visits, my companion and I sampled the vegetable spring rolls, the shrimp shumai ($9.50 for six), the agedashi tofu ($6), the pan-fried chicken gyoza ($9 for six), and the crab cream croquette ($9 for two).

The deep-fried spring rolls were crisp and light, and not in the least oily, even though they were served to us literally seconds after leaving the fryer. The shumai was chopped shrimp packed into a dumpling wrapper and steamed; the shrimp was well-cooked and sweet-tasting, and the sweet, citrusy dipping sauce added the right amount of tang.

The cubes of tofu came in a clear broth that was powerfully salty on its own; the lightly fried cubes of tofu mellowed it into a tasty bite. The gyoza came “snowflake” style, with a lacy crust linking them together.

The most unusual of the group was the croquette, with a fried potato crust holding a sweet creamy filling redolent of crab.

We also sampled three variations on ramen — the aforementioned Tan Tan Soboro, the “Old Skool,” with straight noodles, pork chashu (pinwheels of braised pork belly) and sheets of nori, or seaweed; and the Spicy Tonkotsu (each $16).

The “Old Skool,” which Chan said is perhaps the most popular, had a rich, almost creamy broth that had a slight aquatic aftertaste, perhaps due to the sheets of seaweed steeping in it.

I wasn’t asked about a spice level for the Spicy Tonkotsu, and while the broth wasn’t as spicy as the Ton Ton Soboro, it did have a pleasant kick of heat, as well as both pork chashu and slightly crispy bits of stir-fried pork belly. And in each bowl, the noodles had the proper degree of tooth in addition to taking on the flavors of the broths.

We also tried one of the stir-fried noodle dishes, which my companion ordered with pork. The noodles made up only about half of the plate, as it was well-loaded with bits of stir-fried pork, cabbage, scallions, bell pepper, shiitake mushrooms and eggs. She augmented it with a touch of the chili oil that is on every table, as well as some of the dipping sauce from the shrimp shumai.

Chan said they make efforts to be seasonal, such as in the vegetables in the ramen, which are listed as “daily greens.”

“The menu will definitely change,” she said. “For example, we have a special grill for yakitori, which right now we do with chicken and pork, but we are wanting to expand that, to offer more grilled items.”