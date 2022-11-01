Review: Holé Molé brings true taste of Mexico to Pearl District

In the restaurant business, it’s called “the family meal” — when the employees of a given eatery gather together to eat either before or after serving that day’s customers.

It was at these dinners that some of the employees at the Bramble Breakfast & Bar in Tulsa’s Pearl District began sharing some of the dishes they grew up eating and making in their native state of Oaxaca, Mexico.

These dishes usually involved molés — sauces that often combine dozens of ingredients, scores of steps in their preparation and hours of work to create.

“The things they were making just blew us away,” said Mandy Lauck, general manager of The Bramble. “We thought, ‘Here are these people who have been supporting us for so long — now it’s time for us to support them and share what they can do with the rest of Tulsa.’”

The result is Holé Molé, the latest concept from the 3 Sirens Restaurant Group. It shares space with the Pearl District’s Bramble location, which serves that restaurant’s breakfast and brunch menu until 2 p.m., then converts the kitchen to creating the Holé Molé menu from 3 p.m. until closing.

This is the second Bramble location to do double duty; earlier this year, the Broken Arrow location opened its own alter ego, Shaky Jake’s Burgers & Franks.

“Of course, it’s a way to get the most profitable use out of our spaces,” Lauck said. “But certainly in the case of Holé Molé, the real reason is to provide people with something different that offers people a true, authentic taste of Mexico.”

One of the two women who created the dishes that inspired Holé Molé has moved on to a different job, but the other, Meche Lucas, continues to work at the Pearl District location — although her actual job title is not “cook.”

“She’s one of our dishwashers,” Lauck said. “She’s also helped out on preparation. And now, a lot of other employees are pitching in to help with the dishwashing to allow Meche the time to prepare the molés and roll up the masa to make the tortillas.”

While Meche’s molés were the starting point for the Holé Molé menu, Manny Mendez, the Bramble’s head cook (the term he prefers over “executive chef”), was responsible for fashioning the sort of dishes the restaurant would present.

“I always had the idea of a restaurant that would have authentic Mexican food, presented in a way so that the food looked as good as it tasted,” Mendez said. “And having a menu that would be based around these molés would mean that this would be something unique as well as authentic.”

Five molés are available, ranging from verde (made with tomatillos, cilantro and jalapeños) and calabacita (the verde base augmented with roast squash, poblano peppers, garlic and sesame) to robust sauce such as coloradito (made with plantains and raisins) to the oaxaqueno, or “molé negro,” a rich, dark sauce that contains pumpkin seeds, a variety of chilis and a touch of chocolate.

Some entrees come already adorned with molé, such as the appropriately named Pollo con Molé ($18), a chicken leg quarter coated with the molé negro, and the barbacoa ($18), slow-roasted brisket with the spicy molé rojo.

For those wanting to sample a variety all at once, the restaurant’s title spread, the Holé Molé ($30 for two) gives diners a choice of any three molés to try with either shredded white meat chicken, mojo pork or chicken thighs.

One can also add a molé for a $3 charge to such dishes as the enchilada platter ($16), which includes servings of steak, chicken breast and cheese wrapped in the restaurant’s homemade, nixtamalized corn tortillas.

Nixtamalization is a process of cooking corn (or other grains) in an alkaline solution. Besides making the grain easier to grind, the process also increases the nutritional value of the grain and improves flavor and texture.

We had the molé negro added to our enchiladas. The sauce more than lived up to its reputation for complexity of flavor, as each bite seemed to carry with it a different and distinct flavor — now sharply bitter, now almost buttery, now sweet with a latent piquant bite at the end.

The tortillas were sturdier than most mass-produced items but brought an added dimension of taste and texture. The fillings were there almost as an afterthought, although we found the steak and cheese much tastier than the dry white meat chicken.

We also ordered the queso fundido ($11) and had it topped with grilled shrimp ($3) as an appetizer. As it was a slow evening, the kitchen prepared both dishes simultaneously, so we had to choose which dish was going to get cold before we could finish. Fortunately, even after the once-molten cheese had become a solid mass, it and the well-seasoned shrimp were still tasty. We probably should have asked for tortillas, as the three that came with the dish were not sufficient.

On a second trip, my companion and I sampled the sopes ($13) topped with steak, and the birria tacos ($14), filled with shredded pork. We also added a couple of appetizers: the esquites ($8) and the aguachile ($13).

The appetizers were stellar. Esquites is the off-the-cob version of elote, and this was a wonderful version, the lime cutting through the sweetness of the roasted corn and the crema, while the aguachile perfectly balanced the spice of the chiles and the vinegary tang of citrus with creamy avocado, cool cucumber and juicy shrimp.

The tacos, in dark blue tortillas, were mild in flavor, the bite coming from the few shreds of radish and onion scatted on top. The consomme that came with them, unfortunately, was mostly rendered pork fat, which certainly has its place in the world, just not on this particular plate.

My companion enjoyed the steak and vegetable filling of the sopes well enough, but the titular corn cakes were distressingly tough. The taste was good, but it wasn’t quite worth the effort.

All entrees are served with excellent black beans and serviceable rice. All entrees also are listed on the menu as gluten-free.

Holé Molé has a full bar with about 20 craft cocktails, including two versions of its Tequini ($5), a tequila-based martini that can be served “sweet & limey” or “salty & dirty.” Rather than a salted rim, one side of the glass is coated with a mixture of salt and dried agave worms.

Lauck also has created a number of non-alcoholic drinks listed as “Mandy’s Mocktails,” from a “Sinless Sangria” ($7) to a “Mangonada” ($5).

Lauck and Mendez said the menu will continue to evolve over time, with monthly specials such as the braised short rib dish that will be featured in November.

“We also realize the menu right now is pretty taco-heavy,” Lauck said. “We’re planning on creating a separate taco-and-tostada menu, and bringing in more Oaxacan dishes.”