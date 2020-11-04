Review: Get the total fine-dining experience at French Hen's new location

Large carved black doors in the west side of the restaurant can open to expand seating or be used for private parties of up to 24 diners.

“It’s also where we store the patio furniture when the weather is nasty,” Bondy said.

Bondy had originally planned to open the new French Hen earlier this year, but the continuing pandemic forced those plans to change.

“I finally got to the point where I really had to ask myself, what’s the right thing to do?” she said. “I had employees who needed to get back to work, but we also had to figure out how to keep them and our customers safe.”

Having the patio area was one way to do that, and in the first weeks when the weather was nicer, “the patio was always the first place to fill up,” Bondy said.

But Bondy said she doesn’t have plans to offer curbside delivery or convert to a mostly take-out setup, as many restaurants have in these troubled times.

“People come to the French Hen for the total experience,” she said. “It’s the food, yes, it’s the service, but it’s also about the whole atmosphere.”

Bondy laughed, and added, “I mean, look at this place — it’s gorgeous.”