Review: Geisha Sushi Bar is back on a roll

For many restaurants, maintaining a presence on social media is almost as important as fine food and courteous service.
Because, as Lynn Nguyen learned earlier this year, that presence on social media could be the reason for a restaurant’s survival.
Nguyen is co-owner of Geisha Sushi Bar in Tulsa, along with her husband, Kenny Vo, who is the head chef. The restaurant had to close its dining room in March, when the city of Tulsa called for a lockdown in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
When restaurants were allowed to offer in-house dining, Geisha found itself struggling to entice customers to come in for a meal.
“We’re just a small family business, and it hit us very hard,” Nguyen said. “It got to the point where we thought we would have to put the restaurant on the market. The only problem was, because of the pandemic, nobody wanted to buy a restaurant.”
Nguyen posted news about the potential sale to the restaurant’s active Facebook page and was greatly surprised at the response.
“Customers were calling, sending email, posting on Facebook, all saying please don’t sell,” she said. “And then Kenny came up with the idea of offering discounts to bring people back, and things really took off.”
Geisha Sushi Bar grew out of a similar establishment, Flying Fish Sushi, which originally occupied the south Tulsa space in 2009. It was chosen as one of the Tulsa World’s top 10 new restaurants of that year.
Vo worked at Flying Fish before taking over the restaurant about five years ago, renaming it Geisha Sushi Bar.
“A friend of mine worked at Flying Fish, and he recommended me for a job,” Vo said. “And I just fell in love with making sushi. I love the whole process — combining ingredients, creating the presentation.”
While Geisha Sushi Bar continues to offer in-house dining, my cohort for this review — who was quite eager to try what this Geisha had to offer — was less than eager to spend any amount of time in an enclosed space that was not home. So I opted for takeaway (the service rating reflects the convenience and efficiency of this process).
We each selected two rolls and one appetizer from Geisha’s lengthy menu, which includes a variety of sushi preparations, from nigiri to makimono, salads, sashimi and soups, as well as a few classic Japanese, Thai and Vietnamese dishes.
For the appetizers, we chose the egg rolls ($7.95) and the shrimp shumai ($7.95). The house-made egg rolls would be hard to improve. The filling, a mix of finely chopped chicken, cabbage and carrots generously seasoned with black pepper, was densely packed into thin wrappers that fried up light and crisp. While they came with a sweet chili sauce, these egg rolls were tasty enough on their own.
Support Local Journalism
The shrimp shumai were more problematic. The six pieces in our order appeared to have been deep fried, rather than steamed, and the result was an odd flavor and texture. We had also ordered a bowl of miso soup ($2.50), which was not amongst the bags and boxes I carried away.
For the rolls, we selected three from the “Spicy Rolls” lists, balanced by one from the “Sweet Rolls” lineup. “Spicy” is often a relative term when it comes to sushi, at least as far as my palate is concerned; my dinner companion just requests more wasabi.
The one “Sweet” roll selected, the aptly named Memoirs of a Geisha ($14), combined crab cake, tuna, cream cheese and tempura crumbs, topped with shrimp and a sweet chili sauce. It was definitely sweet but not overwhelmingly so, and the freshness of the tuna came through clearly.
The JZ Roll ($14) was our least favorite of the bunch. The promised soft-shelled crab was hardly evident in the mix of tuna, cream cheese, asparagus and avocado.
Conversely, the Southside Roll ($16) was a winner, with a variety of textures and some real heat. Fried shrimp and snow crab were paired with fresh and crunchy cucumber and asparagus, with a bit of avocado for creaminess, and draped with thin slices of tuna, salmon and eel.
We were divided over the Disco Shrimp Roll ($16), a roll of snow crab, fried shrimp and avocado topped with shrimp and scallops in a yellow-tinged sauce that carried a faint hint of curry. I liked the generous portion of sweet snow crab, the freshness of the scallops and even the sauce; my companion wasn’t as taken by this roll as I was, but there were no leftovers.
During the interview and photo session, I was able to sample the Lobster Fried Rice ($25.95), which is liberally studded with chunks of lightly battered lobster tail that were fried to perfect tenderness. Lobster also can be had in the restaurant’s version of pho ($25.95), although less expensive protein choices are also available.
Vo said Saturday, Dec. 5, will mark the restaurant’s fifth anniversary, and the restaurant will be adding Chinese hot pot to its menu soon.
“The thing is, I’m not a big fan of sushi,” Nguyen said. “So we try to offer as much variety as we can.”
Geisha Sushi also offers its Facebook fans the chance each month to win a sushi boat, which features five of the restaurant’s most popular rolls.
