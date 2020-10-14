Review: Everything's big at The Big Biscuit

So just how big a biscuit is the biscuit at The Big Biscuit?
The specimens encountered at a recent visit, which were all quite uniform in size, measured about 4 inches in diameter and about 1 inch in height — in other words, about the same thickness as a hockey puck and about an inch wider.
However, “hockey puck” is the last thing that comes to mind once one breaks open one of these hand-filling quick breads, whether to slather them with butter and jam or to cover them with a heaping ladle of mildly peppered sausage gravy.
The crust is able to maintain its structural integrity regardless of how long it may rest under a blanket of gravy, while the interior is light and fluffy without being overly crumbly, nor marred by the metallic tang of too much leavening.
For Josh Sisemore, encountering The Big Biscuit’s big biscuit has been something of a life-altering experience. Sisemore is the general manager of The Big Biscuit in Tulsa, which opened to the public about two months ago.
In the months leading up to the opening, Sisemore spent a sizeable amount of time training at one of the original restaurants in this Midwestern-based chain, which has 17 other locations in Missouri and Kansas.
“A while back, I took my kids to a fast-food restaurant for breakfast and one of them ordered something on a biscuit,” he said. “I took one look at it and was pretty underwhelmed. I guess anything that’s not the size of the biscuits we serve here just isn’t a biscuit to me.”
The Big Biscuit prides itself on more than Brobdingnagian breadstuffs. Portions for its breakfast and lunch creations are more than generous and usually delivered to the table in near-record time.
“Our goal is to go from order to service in four minutes,” Sisemore said. “And we do that without any pre-preparations. We use fresh cracked eggs for all our egg dishes. We cut lettuce for our salads to order. The goal is to deliver a fresh product that tastes amazing in as little time as possible.
“We’ve had some customers complain when they are served their orders that they don’t want microwaved food, thinking that’s the only way we can get orders to the table so quickly,” he said. “But there is no microwave in our restaurant.”
Sisemore credits the efficacy of The Big Biscuit to franchise owner Steve Zahn, whose career in food included a long stint with Oklahoma-based Sonic drive-in chain.
“I think Steve was actually considering retirement, but some of his business partners encouraged him to check out this concept,” Sisemore said. “One of the first things Steve said to me when he hired me was, if this wasn’t going to be fun, he wasn’t going to do it.
“One thing Steve and his partners did was to bring the same sort of approach as a regular fast-food restaurant,” he said. “We try to do everything as efficiently as possible, so that we can serve a high-quality product as fast as possible.”
The Big Biscuit is in a space that once housed a Panera Bread shop, which has undergone some extensive remodeling. The interior, with weathered barn-red accent walls and signs spelling out “biscuit,” tries to evoke a rustic sensibility. Sisemore said the seating capacity has been reduced by about 30% to allow for social distancing, and the restaurant also has a fairly commodious patio for guests who might be adverse to indoor dining.
Sisemore said plans are in the works for a second Big Biscuit to open near 71st Street and Lynn Lane in Broken Arrow by year’s end, and two other Oklahoma locations are being considered.
The dining room was close to capacity on a recent Sunday afternoon, so our party chose the patio — in part because it was a pleasant day and also because it meant we could be seated immediately.
The Big Biscuit menu features an array of unique omelets and signature creations, as well as pancake and waffle combinations, eggs Benedict preparations, what they call “Scram-Bowls,” along with oatmeal and egg-white dishes for those wanting lighter fare. Lunch includes a number of burgers, sandwiches, salads and servings of its “Almost Famous” fried chicken.
Two-thirds of our order came from the lunch side of the menu — the Buttermilk Chicken BLT Salad ($9.59) and the Chicken Strip Basket ($9.29). The salad is one of three “Entree Salads” on the menu and is made up of romaine lettuce, tomato, crisp crumbled bacon, dressed in ranch and topped with shredded cheddar cheese, some seriously large croutons and four strips of fried white-meat chicken, similar to those that came with the Chicken Strip Basket.
The salad was pronounced as “tasty” — so much so that the person who ordered it consumed just about every leaf of lettuce.
The basket had about eight thin strips of chicken, a large portion of crisp fries (the crispness augmented by a very light batter) and a cup of ranch dressing. The chicken at The Big Biscuit is brined for 24 hours, and one can tell — in spite of their slender size, these strips were juicy and flavorful and coated in a lightly seasoned batter.
The sole breakfast item ordered was the Mayberry ($10.29), part of the restaurant’s “Signature Dishes.” It’s an omelet with crumbled sausage and shreds of cheddar, topped with a split biscuit covered liberally with a cream gravy flavored with the same mild sausage as in the omelet.
Not surprisingly, the biscuit and gravy were the stars of this dish, for the reasons stated above. The omelet itself was a slapdash affair, with the filling balled up in one corner of the thin sheet of egg, but it was fine. The breakfast potatoes on the side had the texture of well-fried frozen spuds; it probably would have been a wiser choice to go with another option, such as hash browns or grits.
Our server, Emma, was cheerful and efficient.
Other dishes that looked quite promising were the Yard Bird ($10.29), which sandwiches a fried chicken breast in a gravy-topped biscuit; the Chicken and Waffles ($8.99); the Southern Strawberry Salad, with spinach, bacon, strawberries and mushrooms in a sweet onion vinaigrette; and the Breaded Pork Tenderloin sandwich ($9.49), something that one rarely sees on menus outside of the Midwest.
And for those with prodigious appetites, The Big Biscuit offers such things as the Titanic ($13.29), a four-egg omelet filled with just about everything you might think of, and then topped with a biscuit and gravy; and the Three-Car Pile-Up ($15.99), a plate-covering pancake topped with three scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage, cheddar, breakfast potatoes and hash browns, two biscuits and gravy.
“That thing can feed three people,” Sisemore said. “But I have seen one person put it away.”
