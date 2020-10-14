Review: Everything's big at The Big Biscuit

So just how big a biscuit is the biscuit at The Big Biscuit?

The specimens encountered at a recent visit, which were all quite uniform in size, measured about 4 inches in diameter and about 1 inch in height — in other words, about the same thickness as a hockey puck and about an inch wider.

However, “hockey puck” is the last thing that comes to mind once one breaks open one of these hand-filling quick breads, whether to slather them with butter and jam or to cover them with a heaping ladle of mildly peppered sausage gravy.

The crust is able to maintain its structural integrity regardless of how long it may rest under a blanket of gravy, while the interior is light and fluffy without being overly crumbly, nor marred by the metallic tang of too much leavening.

For Josh Sisemore, encountering The Big Biscuit’s big biscuit has been something of a life-altering experience. Sisemore is the general manager of The Big Biscuit in Tulsa, which opened to the public about two months ago.

In the months leading up to the opening, Sisemore spent a sizeable amount of time training at one of the original restaurants in this Midwestern-based chain, which has 17 other locations in Missouri and Kansas.