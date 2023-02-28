Clint McKinney has been in the restaurant business for some 40 years, working in Kansas and Texas before coming to Oklahoma about a dozen years ago.

But his newest concept, which opened last year at the north edge of downtown Broken Arrow, is the first concept to which he has wanted to affix his own name.

“I wanted to give Broken Arrow something it didn’t have,” McKinney said. “I wanted to take the sort of foods people grew up with and give them all some new, modern twists. It took us about 16 months to develop the menu, to have one that would embody that new modern approach I wanted.”

McKinney’s Modern Dining recently opened on the ground floor of the new Brio apartment complex in downtown Broken Arrow. The restaurant shares space with Toast, the breakfast-brunch restaurant that McKinney purchased from original owner Ben Buie in 2017.

Toast was located in the heart of Broken Arrow’s Rose District and was linked to another, more dinner-oriented concept, Franklin’s Pork & Barrel. McKinney’s decision to move north was two-fold.

“We basically ran out of space,” he said. “Space to expand the restaurant, spaces for parking, everything. Also, I’m not much of a barbecue guy and wanted to rebrand Franklin’s to something different.

“Then the people with the Brio approached us, and it seemed like the perfect place for what I wanted to do,” McKinney said.

Toast and McKinney’s Modern Dining share a kitchen and bar area, but efforts are made to the distinguish the two. Toast, which operates from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., serves its customers in the north end of the space, where the decor is more casual; McKinney’s customers are shown to the south side of the dining area, with its white tablecloths and slightly more sedate decorations.

Executive chef and general manager Stephen Reshetar said one of the challenges has been to find ways to maintain each concept’s distinct identity, while at the same time creating a back-of-the-house structure that will make how the two restaurants operate more efficient.

Reshetar, whose career has ranged from working the restaurants at Pennsylvania’s Peddler’s Village resort to fine dining and corporate chef jobs in Colorado and New Mexico, was hired to help bring McKinney’s Modern Dining to fruition.

Delays in construction due to the COVID-19 pandemic kept moving the opening date, and Reshetar was considering moving to Denver.

“I told Clint I’d help him out for another month,” Reshetar said. “Then the previous chef was let go, and Clint offered me that job, as well.”

Both McKinney and Reshetar want to use as many locally sourced ingredients as possible at McKinney’s Modern Dining, and Reshetar said a new menu is likely to debut in a few weeks.

“We’re wanting the menu to be more seasonally oriented,” he said.

The dinner menu when we visited included a half-dozen pasta dishes, a trio of steaks, along with such staples as an airline chicken breast, pork chops and pan-seared salmon, along with a collection of appetizers, soups, salads and sandwiches.

The specials for the evening were another pasta-forward creation, beef stroganoff, along with a seed-crusted halibut. My companion chose the halibut ($42), while I went with the braised short ribs ($26). We also ordered the Mexican street corn dip ($13) as an appetizer.

The corn dip has a cream cheese base, thick and mildly tangy, with corn kernels and flecks of red and green — we guessed mild peppers, as they added no heat to the dish. The extremely generous portion, which could have served four people easily, was served with flour tortilla chips dusted with a mild chili seasoning.

The seeds that made up the halibut’s crust were a mix of fennel and tiny mustard seeds, which added a slightly smoky, slightly bitter edge to the perfectly cooked fish. It was served atop a corn puree that was wonderfully smooth, and whose natural sweetness balanced the seed crust well, and accompanied by grilled asparagus. My companion was more than pleased with the dish.

The short rib, braised in red wine and finished with house-made demi-glace, was fork-tender and clinging to just enough fat to keep the meat moist. Thin strips of tobacco onions topped the dish. It came with a mound of excellent mashed potatoes and sauteed green beans.

Our server, Scott, paced the meal perfectly. He tried to tempt us with the dessert choices, which include cheesecake and a chocolate brownie with vanilla ice cream, but we had to take a rain check on the sweet stuff.

We returned to sample some items from the lunch menu, which are also available for dinner: the McKinney’s Steak Soup ($15) and the Bang Bang Shrimp ($14).

Lots of places offer something called “Bang Bang” shrimp, but at McKinney’s, the focus is more on the shrimp than the bang. The order included four jumbo shrimp coated in the thinnest of tempura batters and fried perfectly. Small dollops of the orange bang-bang sauce were there to play off the sweetness of the shrimp with a sharp note of spice. The citrus-laced slaw of napa cabbage, red onion and red bell pepper was crisp and refreshing.

The soup was a deep brick-red broth that could have been de-fatted a bit more efficiently, but the meats (filet and rib-eye, according to the menu) and vegetables such as carrots were tender, and with the mound of mash potatoes in the center of the bowl, it took on a stew-like quality that was satisfying.

My only complaint is that I was given a small teaspoon for the soup — which took me a little while to find, as it was at the bottom of the bowl. No doubt the young man running food out to tables didn’t realize what had happened when he set the bowl on the table.

McKinney is hoping to expand McKinney’s Modern Dining to other locations; he said he was scouting a place in Tahlequah. He has plans to put in a market place next to the Broken Arrow location that would offer grab-and-go meals, as well as ingredients and pantry staples for the residents of the Brio apartments above the restaurants.

“And again, we’re going to make it as local as possible,” he said. “We want to feature products people in Broken Arrow made and sell.”