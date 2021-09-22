Review: Brick Brothers Pizza a tasty addition to downtown Bixby

For a place with the word “brick” in its name, the one word that keeps coming to mind after a visit to Bixby’s newest pizzeria is “light.”
Granted, the “brick” in Brick Brothers Pizza was chosen in part because of the restaurant’s location in downtown Bixby.
“Doug Coleman, the developer for a lot of the buildings around here, approached me about putting in a pizza place,” Travis Davidson said. Davidson is no stranger to the Tulsa food world; his other restaurants are Trey’s Bar & Grill, which specializes in elevated pub food, and the Cardinal Club, a fine dining establishment.
“We wanted to pay tribute to this beautiful 110-year-old brick building we’re in,” Davidson said. “We kept the decor pretty simple, to let the history of the place shine through.”
The space occupied by Brick Brothers Pizza draws much of its ambience from the brick walls and high, tin-tile ceilings; the four-top tables arranged throughout the dining area provide intimate areas within the relatively spacious interior, which seats about 60 people.
But the other reason for having the word “brick” in the name refers to the way Brick Brothers Pizza cooks just about everything that comes out of the kitchen.
“When we decided to buy into the concept, I knew we had to have a brick oven,” Davidson said. “It just gives everything a unique flavor that you can’t get with any other kind of oven. And there’s no place in the Bixby area that offers brick-oven pizza.
“We also determined from the start that we were going to focus on quality ingredients,” he said. “I know a lot of people are turning more to the pre-packaged, frozen stuff because of cost and convenience. But I’ve always put a premium on using the best fresh ingredients we can get.”
Davidson is co-owner of the restaurant, along with Joshua Forrest and Lauryn Sommers, who is responsible for some of Brick Brothers’ signature creations.
One is the ranch oil that is used to dress the crusts of each pie before it is delivered to the table, as well as topping what has become Brick Brothers’ most popular appetizer, Ranch Knots ($9).
“We were wanting to come up with something that would kind of set us apart,” Sommers said. “I had been doing this oil, where I would take all the herbs and spices associated with ranch dressing, and infuse a good quality olive oil with them.”
Fried dough painted with oil might not sound all that light, but the end results are just that. The dough (from Dough Boyz in Depew, which supplies a number of restaurants in the state) fries up into airy mouthfuls, and the ranch oil adds a subtle accent.
“It’s like when people try the pizza for the first time, and they get to the crust’s edge with the ranch oil, and they say, ‘I’m tasting something extra here,’” Davidson said. “It doesn’t hit you over the head, but it definitely will let you know that it’s there.”
Sommers also came up with the recipe for Brick Brothers’ red sauce, which underpins most of the pizzas served. The one exception is the White Pizza ($10 for a 7-inch pie, $16 for the regular-sized 14-inch version), which has an Alfredo-style sauce that gets topped with whole cloves of roasted garlic, crumbles of crisp bacon, a drizzle of pesto and fresh arugula.
We sampled this, along with a sausage pizza ($9-$14), during a recent visit, along with the bruschetta appetizer ($9).
Thanks to the 800-degree heat of the brick oven, the pizzas are cooked quickly and end up with an appealing light char along the puffy outer rim of the crust. Under the toppings, the crust is thin with good firmness — hold up a slice, and the tip of the slice droops only slightly. The White pizza was certainly tasty, but we preferred the sausage pie, where the sweetness of the sauce went well with the flavorful sausage and the hefty layer of mozzarella and Provolone cheese.
The bruschetta was served in a Styrofoam cup with about a dozen pita bread points. The addition of green bell pepper — for our tastes, at least — distracted from the fresh, chopped tomatoes, roasted garlic and balsamic vinegar, but at least the peppers didn’t overwhelm the other flavors.
The menu currently lists five appetizers, including fried mushrooms and a black-bean hummus ($9 each); grilled cheese ($10) and meatball sub sandwiches ($11); two salads; and eight pizzas, including a buffalo chicken and a Theta pizza ($10-$15 each), the latter featuring pickles and a “Theta sauce” drizzle. “It’s all the flavors of a Theta burger on a pizza,” Sommers said.
However, Davidson said, some customizing is available.
“Lots of people will ask for a half-and-half pizza, which we’re happy to do,” he said. “And if they want something that we have the ingredients for, we’ll do our best to make that.
“Right now,” Davidson said, “we’re really focusing on getting our basics done well. Cooking in a brick oven is something of an art form — you can’t just throw something in, set a timer and walk away. Once we feel good about the basics, then we’ll likely start adding a few new items to the menu.”
But it seems that what Brick Brothers has to offer is already a hit with the people of Bixby and beyond.
“We expected we might sell 80 to 100 pizzas on our opening day,” Davidson said. “We opened at 11 a.m., and we had 50 people in line by 11:02. We ended up selling 200 pizzas. So we definitely underestimated the response we would get. And ever since then, the support we’ve had from the community has just been overwhelming.”