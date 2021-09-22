Review: Brick Brothers Pizza a tasty addition to downtown Bixby

“We also determined from the start that we were going to focus on quality ingredients,” he said. “I know a lot of people are turning more to the pre-packaged, frozen stuff because of cost and convenience. But I’ve always put a premium on using the best fresh ingredients we can get.”

Davidson is co-owner of the restaurant, along with Joshua Forrest and Lauryn Sommers, who is responsible for some of Brick Brothers’ signature creations.

One is the ranch oil that is used to dress the crusts of each pie before it is delivered to the table, as well as topping what has become Brick Brothers’ most popular appetizer, Ranch Knots ($9).

“We were wanting to come up with something that would kind of set us apart,” Sommers said. “I had been doing this oil, where I would take all the herbs and spices associated with ranch dressing, and infuse a good quality olive oil with them.”

Fried dough painted with oil might not sound all that light, but the end results are just that. The dough (from Dough Boyz in Depew, which supplies a number of restaurants in the state) fries up into airy mouthfuls, and the ranch oil adds a subtle accent.