 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Restaurants offering Father's Day specials

  • 0
Little Venice

Little Venice, 208 N. Main St. in Sand Springs, will host a special Father’s Day dinner, 5 p.m. Sunday, June 19.

 STEPHEN PINGRY, Tulsa World file

Several area restaurants are offering special entrees and menus in honor of Father’s Day.

Little Venice, 208 N. Main St. in Sand Springs, will host a special Father’s Day dinner, 5 p.m. Sunday, June 19.

The menu will feature Parma ham and melon, followed by a wild mushroom lasagna. The entree will be prime rib au jus, with sgroppino, a frozen lemon sorbet, for dessert.

Cost is $65 per person, and reservations are required. To reserve: 918-514-0134

Bonefish Grill, 4651 W. Kenosha St. in Broken Arrow, has a Father’s Day “surf and turf” special of a bourbon-glazed 7-oz. center-cut filet with grilled shrimp for $31.90. Other seasonal dishes available are the shrimp rangoon dip, pineapple-glazed shrimp, Baja scallop scampi and shrimp, and key lime cake. bonefishgrill.com.

Carrabba’s Italian Grill, 11021 E. 71st St., will have its Tuscan-Grilled Ribeye, topped with a spicy Sicilian butter and served with penne pomodoro and broccoli, for $28.49. Other seasonal specials available include bay scallop scampi appetizer; spaghetti Primavera; medallions of beef tenderloin wrapped in prosciutto; and a limoncello bread pudding for dessert. carrabbas.com.

People are also reading…

Metro Diner, 7474 S. Olympia Ave., has a few twists on burgers for Father’s Day, including the Holy Davoli ($14.99), topped with pickle slaw in between two grilled cheese sandwiches stuffed with American cheese, tomato and hickory smoked bacon; the Hawaiian Burger ($12.99), with grilled pineapple and ham slice, Swiss cheese, coleslaw and a citrus aioli; and the Italian “Bada Boom!” Burger ($12.99), topped with marinara sauce, tomato and melted Provel cheese.

For the more breakfast-minded, new breakfast bowls are available, including the Sicilian Scramble Bowl ($11.99) with andouille sausage, scrambled eggs and marinara mixed with onions and green peppers served over hash brown potatoes. metrodiner.com.

What the Ale, Beer of the Week: Elgin Park’s Blueberry Kolsch and meet their new brewer Lucas Dewell

james.watts@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Tulsa World Scene: Don't call me vintage

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert