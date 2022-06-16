Restaurants offering Father's Day specials

Several area restaurants are offering special entrees and menus in honor of Father’s Day.

Little Venice, 208 N. Main St. in Sand Springs, will host a special Father’s Day dinner, 5 p.m. Sunday, June 19.

The menu will feature Parma ham and melon, followed by a wild mushroom lasagna. The entree will be prime rib au jus, with sgroppino, a frozen lemon sorbet, for dessert.

Cost is $65 per person, and reservations are required. To reserve: 918-514-0134

Bonefish Grill, 4651 W. Kenosha St. in Broken Arrow, has a Father’s Day “surf and turf” special of a bourbon-glazed 7-oz. center-cut filet with grilled shrimp for $31.90. Other seasonal dishes available are the shrimp rangoon dip, pineapple-glazed shrimp, Baja scallop scampi and shrimp, and key lime cake. bonefishgrill.com.

Carrabba’s Italian Grill, 11021 E. 71st St., will have its Tuscan-Grilled Ribeye, topped with a spicy Sicilian butter and served with penne pomodoro and broccoli, for $28.49. Other seasonal specials available include bay scallop scampi appetizer; spaghetti Primavera; medallions of beef tenderloin wrapped in prosciutto; and a limoncello bread pudding for dessert. carrabbas.com.

Metro Diner, 7474 S. Olympia Ave., has a few twists on burgers for Father’s Day, including the Holy Davoli ($14.99), topped with pickle slaw in between two grilled cheese sandwiches stuffed with American cheese, tomato and hickory smoked bacon; the Hawaiian Burger ($12.99), with grilled pineapple and ham slice, Swiss cheese, coleslaw and a citrus aioli; and the Italian “Bada Boom!” Burger ($12.99), topped with marinara sauce, tomato and melted Provel cheese.

For the more breakfast-minded, new breakfast bowls are available, including the Sicilian Scramble Bowl ($11.99) with andouille sausage, scrambled eggs and marinara mixed with onions and green peppers served over hash brown potatoes. metrodiner.com.

