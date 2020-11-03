Restaurants offer Thanksgiving meals for dine-in, takeaway

Cox Business Convention Center

100 Civic Center

Chef Devin Levine and his team have prepared a series of take-home Thanksgiving dinners capable of feeding parties large and small. Complete meal packages, able to serve 12 to 14 guests, range from $225 to $285. Pork and beef entree options and additional sides and desserts are available. Order must be placed by Nov. 18 and can be picked up at the center Nov. 24-25.

Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar

1976 Utica Square

11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Fleming’s will be serving its full menu on Thanksgiving, as well as a special three-course menu with choice of herb-roasted turkey breast ($49), petit filet mignon ($64) or bone-in prime rib ($74).

Prospect Local Bar & Kitchen

Hotel Indigo, 121 S. Elgin Ave.

11 a.m. to 3 p.m.