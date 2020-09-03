 Skip to main content
Restaurant Week to kick off 14th year Friday, offering curbside meals this year

The upcoming annual Restaurant Week will be the 14th, and Carol and Michael Minden of Michael V’s restaurant have participated in all but one.

“It’s a great thing to help the food bank and the participating businesses,” chef Michael Minden said. “We are happy to do it.”

Restaurant Week benefits the Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma’s Food for Kids program. Participating restaurants offer prix fixe menus for lunch, dinner and/or brunch, and a portion of the proceeds goes to the food bank. Some also will offer signature cocktails and to-go family meals.

Prices will range from $15 to $50, depending on the number of courses and whether it is a lunch, dinner, brunch or family meal menu. A bonus this year: The meals can be ordered for curbside pickup, as well.

The donations will be matched up to $25,000 by the George Kaiser Family Foundation.

This year’s event will run Friday, Sept. 4, through Sunday, Sept. 13.

“We are very much in favor of it, and our employees know it, too,” Minden said. “They ask our customers to please order off the Restaurant Week menu. A couple of years we had the highest amount of extra helpings (tips earmarked to the food bank) of any place in town.

“When we can get away, Carol and I support it every year by going to different restaurants and ordering off of their Restaurant Week menus. It’s a great way to try a number of different restaurants, especially if you haven’t been to them before. It also can be a great help for restaurants that have been struggling during the pandemic.”

The lunch menu at Michael V’s will offer such entrees as barbecue pork sandwich, chicken Caesar salad and quiche, while the dinner lineup will include entrees such as chicken Oscar, pork chop, penne pasta, roasted salmon and top sirloin with fries and roasted garlic aioli. Both meals will include a choice of salads, and for dessert, baked fudge or Minden’s signature coconut cream pie.

Restaurant Week is sponsored by Tulsa People, Curtis Restaurant Supply and Bill Knight Automotive.

For menus, phone numbers and addresses, go to okfoodbank.org/restaurant-week. For more details, check out the following participating restaurant’s websites and Facebook pages:

Baxter’s Interurban Grill, baxtersgrill.com

Biga, bigaitalianrestaurant.com

Bin 35 Bistro, bin35bistro.com

Bird & Bottle, birdandbottletulsa.com

Bistro at Seville, thebistroatseville.com

Blue Dome Market & Bodega, bluedomemarket.com

Bramble Breakfast & Bar (Tulsa, Broken Arrow, Jenks), bramblebreakfastandbar.com

Celebrity Restaurant, celebritytulsa.com

Chalkboard at Hotel Ambassador, chalkboardtulsa.com

Daily Grill at Hyatt Regency, dailygrill.com

Dilly Diner, dillydiner.com

Elgin Park, elginparkbrewery.com

Elote Café, elotetulsa.com

Fassler Hall, fasslerhall.com

Foolish Things Bar & Biscuit, barandbiscuit.com

Foolish Things High Dive, highdivetulsa.com

In the Raw Sushi (Brookside, On the Hill), intherawsushi.com

Juniper, junipertulsa.com

McNellie’s Pub and McNellie’s South City, mcnellies.com

Melting Pot, meltingpot.com

Michael V’s, michaelvsrestaurant.com

Peacemaker Lobster & Crab Co., peacemakerlobstercrab.com

Polo Grill, pologrill.com

PRHYME Downtown Steakhouse, prhymetulsa.com

Queenie’s, queeniesoftulsa.com

Roka Bar & Asian Flavors, rokatulsa.com

Roppongi, roppongitulsa.com

Sisserou’s Caribbean Restaurant, sisserousrestaurant.com

The Tavern, taverntulsa.com

Tucci’s, tuccistulsa.com

The Vault, vaulttulsa.com

Wild Fork, wildfork.com

Yokozuna (Blue Dome and Yale), yokozunasushi.com

