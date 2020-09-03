Restaurant Week to kick off 14th year Friday, offering curbside meals this year

The upcoming annual Restaurant Week will be the 14th, and Carol and Michael Minden of Michael V’s restaurant have participated in all but one.
“It’s a great thing to help the food bank and the participating businesses,” chef Michael Minden said. “We are happy to do it.”
Restaurant Week benefits the Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma’s Food for Kids program. Participating restaurants offer prix fixe menus for lunch, dinner and/or brunch, and a portion of the proceeds goes to the food bank. Some also will offer signature cocktails and to-go family meals.
Prices will range from $15 to $50, depending on the number of courses and whether it is a lunch, dinner, brunch or family meal menu. A bonus this year: The meals can be ordered for curbside pickup, as well.
The donations will be matched up to $25,000 by the George Kaiser Family Foundation.
This year’s event will run Friday, Sept. 4, through Sunday, Sept. 13.
“We are very much in favor of it, and our employees know it, too,” Minden said. “They ask our customers to please order off the Restaurant Week menu. A couple of years we had the highest amount of extra helpings (tips earmarked to the food bank) of any place in town.
“When we can get away, Carol and I support it every year by going to different restaurants and ordering off of their Restaurant Week menus. It’s a great way to try a number of different restaurants, especially if you haven’t been to them before. It also can be a great help for restaurants that have been struggling during the pandemic.”
The lunch menu at Michael V’s will offer such entrees as barbecue pork sandwich, chicken Caesar salad and quiche, while the dinner lineup will include entrees such as chicken Oscar, pork chop, penne pasta, roasted salmon and top sirloin with fries and roasted garlic aioli. Both meals will include a choice of salads, and for dessert, baked fudge or Minden’s signature coconut cream pie.
Restaurant Week is sponsored by Tulsa People, Curtis Restaurant Supply and Bill Knight Automotive.
For menus, phone numbers and addresses, go to okfoodbank.org/restaurant-week. For more details, check out the following participating restaurant’s websites and Facebook pages:
Baxter’s Interurban Grill, baxtersgrill.com
Bin 35 Bistro, bin35bistro.com
Bird & Bottle, birdandbottletulsa.com
Bistro at Seville, thebistroatseville.com
Blue Dome Market & Bodega, bluedomemarket.com
Bramble Breakfast & Bar (Tulsa, Broken Arrow, Jenks), bramblebreakfastandbar.com
Celebrity Restaurant, celebritytulsa.com
Chalkboard at Hotel Ambassador, chalkboardtulsa.com
Daily Grill at Hyatt Regency, dailygrill.com
Dilly Diner, dillydiner.com
Elgin Park, elginparkbrewery.com
Elote Café, elotetulsa.com
Fassler Hall, fasslerhall.com
Foolish Things Bar & Biscuit, barandbiscuit.com
Foolish Things High Dive, highdivetulsa.com
In the Raw Sushi (Brookside, On the Hill), intherawsushi.com
Juniper, junipertulsa.com
McNellie’s Pub and McNellie’s South City, mcnellies.com
Melting Pot, meltingpot.com
Michael V’s, michaelvsrestaurant.com
Peacemaker Lobster & Crab Co., peacemakerlobstercrab.com
Polo Grill, pologrill.com
PRHYME Downtown Steakhouse, prhymetulsa.com
Queenie’s, queeniesoftulsa.com
Roka Bar & Asian Flavors, rokatulsa.com
Roppongi, roppongitulsa.com
Sisserou’s Caribbean Restaurant, sisserousrestaurant.com
The Tavern, taverntulsa.com
Tucci’s, tuccistulsa.com
The Vault, vaulttulsa.com
Wild Fork, wildfork.com
Yokozuna (Blue Dome and Yale), yokozunasushi.com
What The Ale: Beer of the Week: Elgin Park’s Willie Mays Haze
Scott Cherry
918-581-8463
Twitter: @ScottCherryTW
