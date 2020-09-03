Restaurant Week to kick off 14th year Friday, offering curbside meals this year

The upcoming annual Restaurant Week will be the 14th, and Carol and Michael Minden of Michael V’s restaurant have participated in all but one.

“It’s a great thing to help the food bank and the participating businesses,” chef Michael Minden said. “We are happy to do it.”

Restaurant Week benefits the Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma’s Food for Kids program. Participating restaurants offer prix fixe menus for lunch, dinner and/or brunch, and a portion of the proceeds goes to the food bank. Some also will offer signature cocktails and to-go family meals.

Prices will range from $15 to $50, depending on the number of courses and whether it is a lunch, dinner, brunch or family meal menu. A bonus this year: The meals can be ordered for curbside pickup, as well.

The donations will be matched up to $25,000 by the George Kaiser Family Foundation.

This year’s event will run Friday, Sept. 4, through Sunday, Sept. 13.

“We are very much in favor of it, and our employees know it, too,” Minden said. “They ask our customers to please order off the Restaurant Week menu. A couple of years we had the highest amount of extra helpings (tips earmarked to the food bank) of any place in town.