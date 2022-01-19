Restaurant Notes: Philbrook World Dinner; Girl Scout Cookie Sales

Kitchen 27, the restaurant space inside the Philbrook Museum of Art, will host a unique meal of foods from around the world, overseen by globe-trotting Tulsa chef Shannon Smith.
The six-course meal will feature dishes from countries including Mexico, India and Greece, as Chef Smith describes some of her favorite memories of each country. A wine flight for the meal will also be available.
The dinner will take place Friday, Jan. 28, at the museum, 2727 S. Rockford Road. A cocktail meet-and-greet event will begin at 5 p.m., with dinner service beginning promptly at 6:10 p.m.
Cost is $80 per person, and reservations are required. 918-749-7941, philbrook.org.
Girl Scout cookie sales begin Jan. 22
Cookie lovers now have nine flavors from which to choose when the Girl Scouts of Eastern Oklahoma kick off its annual cookie sale Jan. 22. Try the new Adventurefuls Cookie — a brownie-inspired cookie with a caramel-flavored crème filling and a hint of sea salt.
Other flavors available include such classics as Thin Mints, Samoas, Tagalongs, Do-si-dos, Trefoils and Lemon-Ups, which are $5 per box. Specialty cookies such as Toffee-tastic, which are gluten-free, and S’mores, which are organic and non-GMO, are $6 each.
The eight-week cookie sale begins with online stores opening Jan. 22. Girls should have cookies in stock for in-person sales by Feb. 1.
To purchase Girl Scout Cookies this season if you don’t know a Girl Scout: Visit girlscoutcookies.org, text COOKIES to 59618, or use the official Girl Scout Cookie Finder app for free on iOS or Android devices to find cookie booths available in your area.
A new option this year allows customers to purchase cookies to be delivered to their doorstep beginning Feb. 11 through DoorDash (deliveries only available Friday and Saturday evenings in the Tulsa area).
Duet Wine Dinner
Duet, 108 N. Detroit Ave., will host its first wine dinner of 2022, 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 19, featuring French wines from Kermit Lynch to accompany the menu created by chef Tuck Curren.
The menu begins with a shrimp and mushroom crepe in a mornay sauce, followed by roast leg of duck with lentils in a mustard sauce. The entree is a seared steak with peppercorn sauce and fries, with chocolate mousse and Grand Marnier whipped cream for dessert.
Cost is $50 per person. Reservations are required. 918-398-7201, duetjazz.com.
Bonefish Grill winter specials
Celebrate the New Year with seasonal specials at Bonefish Grill, 4651 E. Kenosha St., in Broken Arrow. Specials include Rockefeller “Butterfish,” a filet of Alaskan Sablefish topped with creamy spinach and jumbo lump crab, and the Baja Scallops and Shrimp Scampi Pasta.
Also available for a limited are the Winter White Cosmo, made up of Reyka Vodka, Cointreau, St. Germain elderflower liqueur, white cranberry juice, fresh lime juice and topped with frozen cranberries, and Chocolate Lava Cake for dessert. For more: bonefishgrill.com.
What the Ale: Cabin Boys Brewery gets a grain silo