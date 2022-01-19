Restaurant Notes: Philbrook World Dinner; Girl Scout Cookie Sales

Kitchen 27, the restaurant space inside the Philbrook Museum of Art, will host a unique meal of foods from around the world, overseen by globe-trotting Tulsa chef Shannon Smith.

The six-course meal will feature dishes from countries including Mexico, India and Greece, as Chef Smith describes some of her favorite memories of each country. A wine flight for the meal will also be available.

The dinner will take place Friday, Jan. 28, at the museum, 2727 S. Rockford Road. A cocktail meet-and-greet event will begin at 5 p.m., with dinner service beginning promptly at 6:10 p.m.

Cost is $80 per person, and reservations are required. 918-749-7941, philbrook.org.

Girl Scout cookie sales begin Jan. 22

Cookie lovers now have nine flavors from which to choose when the Girl Scouts of Eastern Oklahoma kick off its annual cookie sale Jan. 22. Try the new Adventurefuls Cookie — a brownie-inspired cookie with a caramel-flavored crème filling and a hint of sea salt.