Restaurant news: Weekends on Main expected to launch this week in Tulsa Arts District

Weekends on Main expected to start this week
Weekends on Main, a new event proposed in the Tulsa Arts District, is expected to begin this week, pending approval from the Tulsa City Council.
The council is scheduled to consider a proposal Wednesday, Sept. 2, to close Main Street between Reconciliation Way and Cameron Street from approximately 2 p.m. Friday to 4 p.m. Sunday.
Businesses signed up to offer food choices at street tables along Main Street are The Tavern, Antoinette Baking Co., Prairie Brewpub, Hunt Club, Chimera Café and Ida Red General Store. Hunt Club also will provide live music.
Restaurants still are determining details, according to Bob Fleischman of the Tulsa Arts District, but some are expected to offer wait service and some provide an outside space to dine on carryout.
The promotion initially is expected to run through September.
Merritt’s Bakery holding annual BOGO cookie sale
Merritt’s Bakery locations are holding their annual BOGO cookie sale this week to celebrate the bakery’s 41st anniversary.
Customers who buy a dozen cookies through Saturday, Sept. 5, will receive a second dozen for free. The sale includes all of Merritt’s favorite old-fashioned cookies, from chocolate chip to thumbprint cookies. Cookies can be preordered at merrittsbakery.com, and curbside pickup is available.
Also this week, Merritt’s is holding a “Larry’s Favorite Things” sale in honor of Larry Merritt, who founded the bakery with his wife, Bobbie. Glazed doughnuts are 60 cents, pumpkin bread $3 and puff pastry turnovers $2.
Merritt’s are at 3202 E. 15th St., 9521 S. Delaware Ave. and 4930 W. Kenosha St., Broken Arrow.
Duet sets wine dinner to mark fall reopening
Duet, 108 N. Main St., will celebrate its reopening with a wine dinner scheduled at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 9.
Ana Berry & Bossa will perform on the patio.
Chef-proprietor Tuck Curren will offer a four-course menu paired with three sparkling wines.
Courses will include fried calamari with romesco sauce, grilled bratwurst with sautéed red cabbage and goat cheese, steak au poivre with onion rings and chocolate pot de crème with Grand Marnier whipped cream.
Wines will include Mont Marcal Reserve Cava Brut (France), Fitz-Ritter Sekt Riesling (Germany) and Lucien Albrecht Cremant d’Alsace Brut (France).
Cost is $50 per person, plus tax and gratuity. For reservations and to give your preference for covered patio or indoor seating, email duetjazz9@gmail.com.
Beef tenderloin tops Boston Deli special
Bacon-wrapped beef tenderloin with onion straws highlights the Thursday night special for September at Boston Deli, 6231 E. 61st St.
The dinner, offered in addition to the regular menu, also includes Yukon Gold au gratin potatoes, grilled ratatouille, romaine wedge-style salad and chocolate mousse with raspberry crème.
The dinner, 5-8 p.m. Thursdays, is $33. Reservations recommended: 918-492-4745.
