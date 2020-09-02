Restaurant news: Weekends on Main expected to launch this week in Tulsa Arts District

Weekends on Main expected to start this week

Weekends on Main, a new event proposed in the Tulsa Arts District, is expected to begin this week, pending approval from the Tulsa City Council.

The council is scheduled to consider a proposal Wednesday, Sept. 2, to close Main Street between Reconciliation Way and Cameron Street from approximately 2 p.m. Friday to 4 p.m. Sunday.

Businesses signed up to offer food choices at street tables along Main Street are The Tavern, Antoinette Baking Co., Prairie Brewpub, Hunt Club, Chimera Café and Ida Red General Store. Hunt Club also will provide live music.

Restaurants still are determining details, according to Bob Fleischman of the Tulsa Arts District, but some are expected to offer wait service and some provide an outside space to dine on carryout.

The promotion initially is expected to run through September.

Merritt’s Bakery holding annual BOGO cookie sale

Merritt’s Bakery locations are holding their annual BOGO cookie sale this week to celebrate the bakery’s 41st anniversary.