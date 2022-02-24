Restaurant news: Velvet Taco to open this week; Local Bison readies new pizza concept

Velvet Taco, a Dallas-based chain known for crafting taco creations that draw from culinary traditions beyond Tex-Mex, will open its first Tulsa location Feb. 28.
The shop, at 1444 S. Peoria Ave., is on the site of what had been a Long John Silver’s/A&W Root Beer restaurant for many years.
A reservation-only preview of Velvet Taco’s dishes will take place Thursday-Saturday, Feb. 24-26, which offers patrons the chance to sample two tacos and a beverage, available either for dining in or to go. To reserve a time, if any are available: signupgenius.com/go/805084fa9ae2ca6fc1-invitation17.
Velvet Taco started in 2011 in the Knox-Henderson neighborhood of Dallas and has grown to six states. A Norman outlet opened in September 2021.
The menu for Velvet Taco features chicken, pork, beef and fish fillings, augmented by sauces and seasonings drawn from Indian, Cuban, Korean, Mediterranean and other cuisines. Vegan and gluten-free options available.
Local Bison’s pizza concept
The owners of Local Bison announced that their newest concept, a pizza restaurant called Copaneazi’s, will open in a few weeks.
The restaurant will be located in the space just west of the Local Bison, at 522 S. Boston Ave. It will be the third concept owners Tony and Emily Galvez have opened in this building in the past three years; the couple recently opened Sandos Rockin’ Deli, which specializes in unique twists of deli sandwiches that are available in vegan and omnivore configurations.
Copaneazi’s will likely continue that trend of catering equally to those who follow a vegan diet and those who do not. Both the Galvezes and the executive chef, Joey Guns, are vegan.
The restaurant’s name, the post states, “is an adjective made up by our son, Hendrix, when he was two. To him it meant cool and chill. He would continuously say, ‘It’s all just copaneazi.’ It also happens to sound a little Italian and we liked the meaning.”
The post adds that there is no definite opening date yet, and recommends following the restaurants’ Facebook pages for updates.
“Thank you, Tulsa, and special thanks to the vegan community and everyone that ventured downtown to see us over the past 3 years,” the post concludes. “You all mean the world to us.”
Kitchen 66 class announced
Ten new food concepts will make up the Spring 2022 launch class at Kitchen 66, the incubator program designed to help new food entrepreneurs create their restaurant or consumer packaged goods concepts.
The participants will take part in a four-month program that will provide practical experience, sales training and access to commercial kitchen space to develop skills in a commercial environment. Selected entrepreneurs will also gain access to the Kitchen 66 community of mentors and fellow business owners in the Tulsa food industry.
The Spring 2022 class will offer a diverse array of food concepts, ranging from healthful sea moss and gluten-free baked goods to Indian and Native American cuisines.
The participants and their developing concepts are:
Sir Brandon Clark, Good Aura Brands: A Mother Road Market Takeover Cafe regular since December 2021, featuring smoothie bowls packed with tropical flavors and health benefits.
Navneet Mathur, a yet-to-be-named Indian concept, that will showcase the unique variety of Indian cuisine.
Shannon James, Frybread Fantasy: Drawing on her Native American heritage, James creates dishes using fry bread as the main vehicle.
Tre Baker, Align Minerals/Sea Moss Alliance: Products created from sea moss, which has been shown to have a number of health benefits.
Al Ragusin, The People’s Bakery: Baked goods that do not include gluten, nuts, animal products and soy.
Maria Del Carmen Camacho & Christian Turner, Mana: This husband-and-wife team from Bolivia will share the traditional flavors of their home country.
Tanisha McClellan, Taste of Joy: A new, refined take on soul food.
Renauld Porter & Gabie Castañeda, LeRoux’s Kitchen: A fusion of Cajun, Creole and Latinx cuisines.
Michael Ford, Oink and Moo BBQ: Texas-style brisket and beef ribs.
Paul Warren, PAWS’s Salsa: Fiery salsas, flavorful quesos and other condiments.
All concepts and company names are tentative and subject to change.
“It’s always an incredible honor to welcome new food businesses into our program and play a small role in their entrepreneurial journey in an industry that is constantly changing,” said Rachael Reagan, program director of Kitchen 66.
