Restaurant news: Velvet Taco coming to Tulsa; Gambill's offers lunch; Oktoberfest dinner options
Restaurant news: Velvet Taco coming to Tulsa; Gambill's offers lunch; Oktoberfest dinner options

For all those who firmly believe, “there just aren’t enough tacos in the world,” take heart: Velvet Taco is coming to Tulsa.

The chain, which specializes in unique, nontraditional variations of the standard taco, has locations throughout Texas as well as in such cities as Chicago, Atlanta and Nashville. Its only Oklahoma location is in Norman.

Velvet Taco will take over the former Long John Silver’s/A&W Root Beer location at 1444 S. Peoria Ave.

Velvet Taco describes itself as “a chef-elevated, out-of-the-ordinary dining experience, with a singular focus on tacos with a scratch-made, globally flavored menu.” They offer a WTF — Weekly Taco Feature — that allows the cooks to experiment with unusual taco fillings.

Oktoberfest dinners

Ein Prost in die Zukunft! (A Toast to the Future!)

This event will take place 6-10 p.m., Tuesday Oct. 19, in Der Biergarten, which will be transformed into a gathering of 1,000 guests seated at 100 decorated tables (10 people per table). Each table will be set with a Wurstbrett (charcuterie board), and servers will refill diners’ MassKrugs and bring a dinner of roasted chicken or German sausages and all the trimmings. Entertainment will feature the performers who will appear throughout the weekend’s festivities. Tickets available at tulsaoktoberfest.saffire.com/tickets

Restaurant am Himmel

Those wanting to experience a more refined Bavarian culinary experience should reserve a seat at Restaurant am Himmel (Restaurant in the Sky), which will again be a part of the festivities taking place Oct. 21-23.

The restaurant, which offers a view of the main Der Lufthansa Biergarten stage and dance floor, will have five seatings available: 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 21; and 6:30 and 8:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Oct. 22-23. The three-course menu was created by award-winning chef John McEachern, and will be paired with signature Warsteiner German beers and a crisp German riesling dessert wine (a non-alcoholic dinner option is available).

Cost is $65 adults, $45 children, and seating is limited. To reserve: tulsaoktoberfest.org.

Gambill’s does lunch

Gambill’s Pastaria & Grocery will begin serving a full lunch menu 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at the restaurant, 1921 S. Harvard Ave.

The menu includes hot and cold sub sandwiches served on house-baked breads, as well as meal-sized salads, pizza by the slice and a limited number of pasta dishes. Meal deals, which include a drink and choice of sandwich or pasta with soup, salad or Italian fries, range from $8 to $13.

See tulsapasta.com for more.

‘Forever Fondue’

The Melting Pot, 300 Riverwalk Terrace in Jenks, is offering its Forever Fondue special, available each Monday through Wednesday through Sept. 29.

Guests can enjoy a three-course “endless entree” of herb-crusted chicken, filet mignon, shrimp and teriyaki steak with salad and chocolate fondue for $49.95. Cheese fondue is an additional $10.

The restaurant is also offering new line of gluten-free cocktails, including the “Main Squeeze” with Absolut Citron vodka, Domaine de Canton ginger liqueur, lemon juice, simple syrup and raspberries; and the “Berry Bubbly Spritz” with La Marca prosecco, strawberry purée, lemon juice, lavender-infused syrup and Cointreau.

Reservations are recommended. 918-299-8000, meltingpot.com.

Arby’s remodel special

Two area Arby’s restaurants are undergoing transformation to bring them in line with the fast-food chain’s new aesthetic, so the two locations — at 6331 E. Admiral Blvd. in Tulsa, 624 W. Kenosha Ave. in Broken Arrow — will offer a drive-through special of one free classic roast beef sandwich with the purchase of another classic roast beef sandwich.

The special will be available during construction, when the lobby areas of the locations are closed to the public.

james.watts@tulsaworld.com

New chef revamps Tulsa Club Hotel menus
New chef revamps Tulsa Club Hotel menus

Kelly oversees Chamber, the fine dining restaurant, and Commerce, the hotel's cocktail establishment — names that echo the building's history as the one-time home of the Tulsa Chamber of Commerce.

