The Dallas-based chain Uncle Julio’s has opened its first Tulsa location, 10333 E. 71st St., in the building that previously housed a religious book store.

Uncle Julio’s promises “upscale Mexican cuisine...(using) fresh ingredients and authentic recipes to create its signature taste in everything from mesquite-grilled meats to hand-crafted margaritas,” according to a news release announcing the opening.

“We are known for delivering an elevated dining experience and helping our guests create wonderful memories,” Dan Wheeler, chief marketing officer of Uncle Julio’s, said. “We are elated to open our doors to Tulsa.”

Among the more popular items on the menu are guacamole made table-side to order, margaritas muddled with fresh fruit, mesquite-grilled meats and the Chocolate Piñata — a handmade chocolate globe filled to the brim with homemade churros and berries, served with homemade whipped cream and sauces, that is cracked open at the table.

The Uncle Julio’s interior is a 7,300-square-foot space done up with a mix of old world Mexican and modern industrial décor that features a large, intricate mural from Mexican artist Claudio Limon. Diners will be able to see into the kitchen, and a U-shaped bar has barstools made from Mexican tequila barrels. The restaurant also has a 2,600-square-foot patio for outdoor dining.

“The design of our Tulsa location allows our guests to experience Uncle Julio’s indoors, outdoors or in private dining areas with their own group,” Wheeler said. “With the increased demand for outdoor dining spaces, we feel that Uncle Julio’s will be a fantastic place for people to enjoy their experience with us. The patio is perfect for outdoor celebrations and live music.”

Hours for Uncle Julio’s are 4-10 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 4-10:30 p.m. Friday; 11 a.m.-10:30 p.m. Saturday; and 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Sunday. Happy hour is 4-6 p.m. weekdays. 918-999-0054, unclejulios.com.

Freya hosts spring celebration

Freya: Nordic Kitchen will host “Eostre,” a five-course wine dinner celebrating spring and named for the Germanic goddess of dawn who is traditionally celebrated during the spring equinox.

“Eostre” will be 6 p.m. Thursday, March 23, at the restaurant, 3410 S. Peoria Ave. Cost is $65 per person for the meal only, or $95 per person with wine pairings.

The dinner will feature wines from the Trinchero Family Estates in Napa Valley. The Trinchero family produces more than 50 brands that are available worldwide.

The menu will include a spiced carrot soup, with a leek gremolata and creme fraiche, followed by beef Rabiff, a Swedish version of steak tartare, topped with a quail egg.

Lemon asparagus risotto topped with sauteed oyster mushroom will precede the main course, a rabbit roulade, accompanied by grilled spring onions and purees of peas and carrots. Dessert is a Bundt tea cake, served with honeysuckle jam, a glaze made with Earl Grey tea, honeycomb candy and edible flowers.

Call 918-779-4413 for reservations. freyatulsa.com.

Scotch tasting at White Lion

The White Lion Pub, 6297 S. Canton Ave., will hold a Scotch tasting dinner, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 28, pairing four examples of Scotch whisky with a four-course meal.

The menu will open with the traditional British pub staple, the Scotch egg, followed by a fresh mandarin orange salad, stuffed poached salmon and napoleons for dessert.

Cost is $75 per person, not including tax, gratuity or other beverage purchases. Must be 21 or older to attend. Reservations are required. To reserve a seat: 918-491-6533.

Sans Murs Orange Wine event

One of the newest trends in the wine world is orange wine, created by leaving the skins of white wine grapes such as chardonnay and riesling in the juice as it ferments. The longer the skins remain in contact with the juice, the more pronounced the color and the varied the taste.

The gourmet pop-up restaurant Sans Murs, which James Beard Award-nominee Paul Wilson opened in February at the Silo Event Center, 4629 W. 41st St., includes a few examples of orange wines on its menus. But this Saturday, the restaurant will host a special event designed to introduce Tulsans to the world of orange wines.

The Sans Murs Orange Wine Experience will be 4:30 p.m. Saturday, March 25, at the Silo Event Center. Erin Whitson, general manager and sommelier for Sans Murs, will lead the discussion and tasting, which will include a selection of appetizers prepared by chef Wilson.

Cost is $75 per person. Tickets may be purchased at eventbrite.com.

Una Cena all’ Italiana at Little Venice

Little Venice, 208 N. Main St., in Sand Springs, will host a special Sunday dinner, 5:30 p.m. Sunday, March 26.

Diners will be served prosecco and smoked salmon upon arrival. The first course of the dinner will be a mushroom risotto, followed by roasted pork stuffed with snails and taleggio cheese, and served with broccolini and roasted potatoes. Dessert will be a special creation by chef Walter.

Cost is $68 per person, and reservations are required. To reserve: 918-514-0134.