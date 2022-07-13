Restaurant News: Toast moves north, McKinney Modern Dining to open Thursday

Two popular Broken Arrow restaurants that were cornerstones of the city’s downtown Rose District have decamped for a new location — and in one case, a new identity — a few blocks north.

Toast Brunch, a breakfast and brunch restaurant, has opened in the ground floor of a new apartment building called Brio at the Rose at 305 N. Main St. It will share a kitchen with a new concept, McKinney’s Modern Dining, which will be having a series of soft openings this weekend, beginning Thursday, July 14.

Toast Brunch originally shared a kitchen with Franklin’s Grill when the two businesses were located on the corner of Main Street and Commercial Avenue in downtown Broken Arrow. Franklin’s Grill, which was known for its steaks and “bacon-infused burgers,” has closed.

Bree Clark, kitchen manager for both Toast and McKinney’s Modern Dining, said McKinney’s will serve “an eclectic fine dining menu that includes our twist on some classics like Shrimp Escargot. Our hand-cut steaks, pasta and seafood entrees are just a few of the things we will be offering along with appetizers, drinks and dessert.”

Clark said the restaurant’s official opening date will be announced later next week.

Another restaurant, Ippin Ramen, which has no connection with Toast and McKinney’s, is also scheduled to open in the complex in the coming weeks.

Breakfast at Eiffel Tower

Eiffel Tower Grilled Cheese Co., 2108 S. Memorial Drive, has debuted a new breakfast menu.

Items include biscuits and gravy, breakfast burritos, pancakes and croissant sandwiches. The breakfast menu will be available all day, both at the restaurant and through Doordash.

Eiffel Tower Grilled Cheese opened in March, offering “elevated grilled cheese sandwiches,” such as its popular Chicken Bacon Ranch, Hawaiian Roast Beef and the BAE (bacon, avocado and egg). In its review, the Tulsa World gave the restaurant three stars, praising its French Dip sandwich and its homemade tomato soup.

Velvet Taco wants your recipes

One of the things for which the Dallas-based chain Velvet Taco is known is what regulars call the “WTF” — the Weekly Taco Feature, which gives its chefs the chance to experiment with new flavor combinations.

The WTF selections often coincide with holidays and seasonal trends like the upcoming Mango Jerk-Churri taco for National Mango Day, which will be available July 20-26.

Now, the chain is offering guests the chance to submit their best taco recipes for a chance to be featured on Velvet Taco’s WTF menu during National Taco Day in October.

Chef Venecia Willis, director of culinary innovation for Velvet Taco, said, “We know that tastes change (...weekly), which is why we create a new globally-inspired flavor every week. Our culinary vision is to transform the simplest of ingredients and offer it as something you can’t get anywhere else.

“We are inviting the public to have just as much fun as the culinary team has with their ideas,” Willis said.

Entrants should submit their best Weekly Taco Feature (a.k.a. WTF) idea by 11:59 p.m. July 25. The winner will receive a private prep session with Velvet Taco’s Culinary Innovation Director, $250 Velvet Taco gift card and a featured spot on the company’s WTF menu to run during National Taco Day (Oct. 4).

For complete rules and submission guidelines, visit velvettaco.com/wtf- contest/rules.

Featured video: