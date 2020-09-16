Restaurant news: Tacos 4 Life adds variety of new dishes

Tacos 4 Life, 10732 S. Memorial Drive, has added a variety of new dishes to its menu.
The new items, launched Tuesday, Sept. 15, include fajita chicken taco, Korean BBQ bowl, chicken bacon ranch quesadilla and a tropical bowl, the latter featuring cilantro pesto rice, grilled chicken, mango, pico de gallo, pineapple, jalapenos, pumpkin seeds and cilantro citrus vinaigrette. All are priced less than $10.
A portion of Tacos 4 Life proceeds go to help stop world hunger.
Metro Diner adds wing deals, game-day packs
Metro Diner, 7474 S. Olympia Ave., has added a chicken wing deals to go with a variety of game-day meal packs for the fall.
The wing options include 12 buttermilk-marinated boneless wings tossed with a choice of spicy honey or buffalo sauce ($9.99), and eight traditional wings tossed with buffalo or spicy buffalo sauce ($10.99). Each is served with ranch or blue cheese dips, celery sticks and choice of side.
Game-day packs include 16 bone-in wings and 32 boneless wings with sauces and celery sticks ($39), 48 boneless wings with sauces and celery sticks ($39), three orders of fried chicken and four chicken tenders with Creole mustard sauce and choice of side ($44), and black and blue steak tips tossed in blue cheese vinaigrette and served with seasoned fries (444).
Go to metrodiner.com for details and to order.
Villa Ravenna sets Prisoner Wine Co. dinner
Villa Ravenna, 6526 E. 51st St. in The Farm shopping center, has scheduled a five-course dinner featuring wines from Prisoner Wine Co. at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 23.
The dinner will include pear gorgonzola, halibut fillet, lasagna alla Bolognese, wild boar ossobuco and lemoncello cake.
Prisoner wines will include Blindfold White, The Snitch Chardonnay, Cutting Cabernet Sauvignon, Red Blend and Unshackled Rose.
Cost is $110 per person, plus tax and 20% gratuity. Reservations: 918-270-2666.
Cracker Barrel adds seasonal menu, kid items
Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has added new menu, kid and seasonal items, including chicken pot pie every day.
Children’s items include mini confetti pancakes, mini cheeseburgers, dirt cup dessert and a milk and cookies straw to go with a milk purchase.
Seasonal items include carrot cake, peach tea and pumpkin pie latte.
The seasonal items will be available through Oct. 11.
Cracker Barrel restaurants are at 8008 E. 31st St., 7128 S. Olympia Ave. and 9475 N. Oswasso Expressway, Owasso.
