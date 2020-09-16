Restaurant news: Tacos 4 Life adds variety of new dishes

Tacos 4 Life, 10732 S. Memorial Drive, has added a variety of new dishes to its menu.

The new items, launched Tuesday, Sept. 15, include fajita chicken taco, Korean BBQ bowl, chicken bacon ranch quesadilla and a tropical bowl, the latter featuring cilantro pesto rice, grilled chicken, mango, pico de gallo, pineapple, jalapenos, pumpkin seeds and cilantro citrus vinaigrette. All are priced less than $10.

A portion of Tacos 4 Life proceeds go to help stop world hunger.

Metro Diner adds wing deals, game-day packs

Metro Diner, 7474 S. Olympia Ave., has added a chicken wing deals to go with a variety of game-day meal packs for the fall.

The wing options include 12 buttermilk-marinated boneless wings tossed with a choice of spicy honey or buffalo sauce ($9.99), and eight traditional wings tossed with buffalo or spicy buffalo sauce ($10.99). Each is served with ranch or blue cheese dips, celery sticks and choice of side.