Restaurant news: Shiloh's in BA, Ziggi's Coffee re-open

Shiloh’s, at 2604 N. Aspen Ave., has reopened under new management after a two-month shutdown.

The restaurant announced via its Facebook page that it would re-open to the public at 7 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 3. The post added that the restaurant will continue using the original recipes for the home-style meals it has served for breakfast, lunch and dinner since 2000.

At one point there were three Shiloh’s — in Broken Arrow, Cleveland and downtown Tulsa. The Cleveland and Tulsa locations closed earlier this year.

Hours for the Broken Arrow location are 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday-Saturday, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. eatshilohs.com.

Ziggi’s new owners plan reopening special

Tulsa’s lone outpost for Ziggi’s Coffee, at 6134 S. Memorial Drive, has re-opened after a brief shutdown, with the new owners planning a special event for Saturday, Nov. 5.

Between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., Ziggi’s will be offering a free 16-oz. drink of the customer’s choice. The offer does not include bottled beverages or other menu items and cannot be redeemed through online or mobile app purchases.

The shop’s new owners are sisters Chelsey Franklin and Brooke Lepine, along with their spouses, Daniel Franklin and Andre Lepine. The sisters, who attended the University of Oklahoma, established a real estate business before taking over the Ziggi’s location.

“We are committed to making this business a success through ensuring quality and consistency every step of the way,” Chelsey Franklin said. “It’s a unique gift to be able to share something from our hometown of Longmont, Colorado, with our home away from home of Oklahoma.”

Ziggi’s offers a wide range of beverages, from coffee-based drinks to chai and tea preparations, milkshakes and Italian sodas, as well as breakfast sandwiches, cookies and other such treats.

Boston Deli goes pear-shaped for November

As its October special featured apples as a principal ingredient, the November Chef’s Special at the Boston Deli, 6231 S. 61st St., features another popular fall fruit in its menu.

This month’s entree is a pecan-roasted, butter-braised Cornish game hen, flavored with lemon and garlic and cooked on the restaurant’s signature Hasty-Bake charcoal ovens.

This will be accompanied by a wild harvest rice stuffing made with pear, walnuts and dried cranberries, and wilted collard greens made with bacon, onion and garlic. A roasted pear with thyme, blue cheese, walnuts and local honey, and a pear upside-down cake with molasses, ginger and walnuts, completes the meal.

Cost is $32 per person, and wine and beer pairings are available.

The special is available 5 to 8 p.m. each Thursday in November, and reservations are recommended. To reserve: 918-492-4745, thebostondeli.com.

Main Event opens Family Kitchen

The indoor amusement complex Main Event, which has a Tulsa-area location at 7830 S. Santa Fe Ave., is opening a new food concept at its facilities called Family Kitchen.

The restaurant will offer close to 50 new and unique menu items, including the Triple Lava Burger, with three beef patties topped with cheese and caramelized onions; the PBB&J Burger, a two-patty burger topped with peanut butter, blueberry jam, American cheese & crispy bacon; and the Mega Pan Pepperoni Pizza, a Detroit-style pie with a five-cheese blend, giant pepperoni slices, tomato sauce, and garlic butter; and Mini Mason Jar Cheesecakes.

“Family Kitchen was developed with extra care, attention to detail and a focus on premium quality ingredients,” said Chef Wiley Bates III, director of culinary innovation at Main Event Entertainment. “We’re excited for our guests to experience our new menu offerings, which have been seasoned with salt, pepper and love, and added playfulness that customers experience throughout the rest of the Main Event center.”

Basque encores Spanish wine dinner

Restaurant Basque will offer a second chance to enjoy wines from the Rioja and Ribera del Duero regions of Spain, as it again offers its Tempranillo Wine Dinner, 5 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3.

The menu begins with smoked Spanish octopus, with a cauliflower sofrito, saffron-poached potato and pimenton de la vera. This will be followed by pork belly cooked sous vide for 48 hours, with garbanzo beans and a mojo verde, followed by prime beef tenderloin, served with whole roasted bone marrow, a parsley salad and chimichurri sauce.

Next is a Reister Farms pea-finished rack of lamb, with crispy eggplant, honey and salbitxada, a sauce of almonds, peppers, tomatoes and vinegar. Dessert is vanilla ice cream in a Marcona almond croquant with a chocolate tuille.

Cost is $85 for dinner only, $135 for dinner with wine pairings. Reservations are required: basquetulsa.com.

