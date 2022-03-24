Restaurant news: Sandbar opens; Cocina 66 class announced; Zasa's owner to toss pizzas

In May 2021, the River Parks landmark that used to be known as the Blue Rose Cafe was transformed into a new restaurant called the Sandbar Riverside Cafe, with the adjacent performance space/open-air lounge renamed the Yard Bar.

SERVEGroup, the Tulsa-based food and beverage service contractor that took over the two properties, had wanted these locations operational to be ready for that year’s Tulsa Tough bicycle competition in June.

However, because of the COVID-19 pandemic and its restrictions on public gatherings, the two venues at 1924 S. Riverside Drive had never held the sort of grand opening desired.

That was remedied March 16, when the Sandbar and Yard Bar held a “Re-Grand Opening Celebration,” which featured live music by the band Dr. Jr. along with food, drink and other festivities.

The Sandbar was refurbished to accommodate some 200 diners, with the majority of those seats on the restaurant’s patio, which affords panoramic views of the Arkansas River, as well as Oklahoma sunsets.

The menu includes appetizers, salads, sandwiches and burgers, such as the Tulsa Tough Burger, a double-patty version of the iconic Oklahoma onion burger; the Tulsa Run Salad, that can be ordered topped with grilled or blackened chicken; and Finish Line Brussels Sprouts, which come roasted and topped with a maple glaze.

Hours for the Sandbar are 11:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday. The Yard Bar opens at 3:30 p.m. and closes at sunset Wednesday-Sunday. sandbartulsa.com; theyardtulsa.com.

Tulsa pizza experts compete

Tara Hattan, co-owner and head chef of Zasa’s Pizza and Wings, 10025 S. Memorial Drive, is in Las Vegas this weekend for the International Pizza Expo, where she will compete in the expo’s Pizza Acrobatics competition.

Hattan, who got her start working at Andolini’s in Tulsa, has earned gold medals at national and international competitions for her ability to make rounds of pizza dough do all kinds of amazing things.

“It’s really a very physical thing,” Hattan said. “It involves your whole body to the point that a couple of hours of practicing my dough-tossing is about as strenuous as working out at the gym.”

In addition to Hattan’s performances in competition, Andolini’s co-owner Mike Bausch (who with his brother Jim is a co-owner of Zasa’s Pizza and Wings) will be at the expo, giving talks on how to maximize customer satisfaction, and judging several food competitions.

The International Pizza Expo runs through March 24 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

Cocina 66 names new class

Cocina 66, the food incubator program designed for local Latinx culinary entrepreneurs, has announced its second cohort of participants for the 10-week program designed to help them realize their restaurant ambition.

The program was created in 2021 by Kitchen 66, a program of the Lobeck-Taylor Family Foundation, in collaboration with community leader Elian Hurtado and the Uma Center of Tulsa.

“We are proud to bring back Cocina 66,” said KateLynn Dunning, program director of Kitchen 66. “These entrepreneurs bring so much vibrancy and flavor to our local food scene, and support our commitment to the growth of global cuisines in Tulsa.”

Participants selected for Cocina 66 will receive marketing and communications support, sales training and access to commercial kitchen space to develop culinary skills in a commercial environment.

The Cocina 66 Spring 2022 Launch Program participants, and their culinary projects, are:

Mharyale State, bakery items.

Gabriela Macchia, antipastos, party trays and Italian sauces.

Ruberto Parra, pasteles and Venezuelan foods.

Ana Berta, Mexican antojitos, or street food items.

Morelba Navarro, custom cakes.

Trinidad Romero, deli sandwiches with tropical flavors.

Monica Sanchez, authentic Puebla foods.

Genoveva Aguilar, organic shaved ice.

Cocina 66 will culminate with a graduation ceremony, in which entrepreneurs will have the opportunity to showcase their new concepts to family, friends and key leaders in the Tulsa community.

To keep up with the progress of the class, follow their journey on Facebook and Instagram at @kitchen66tulsa.

