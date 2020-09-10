Restaurant news: PRHYME Downtown Steakhouse, Juniper to reopen

Chef-proprietor Justin Thompson has announced PRHYME Downtown Steakhouse and Juniper will reopen Tuesday, Sept. 15.

“For the first week, we will only accept reservations so we can get back to our old selves again and be confident in knowing that we can give each of you the wonderful experience you’ve come to expect at our restaurants,” Thompson said in a release.

“Should you find yourself wanting to get out and treat yourself to the very best dining and hospitality in Tulsa, we’ll be there. Join us for dinner, curbside takeout or delivery.”

PRHYME Downtown Steakhouse is at 111 N. Main St.; the phone number is 918-794-7700.

Juniper, which features modern American cuisine, is at 324 E. Third St.; the phone number is 918-794-1090.

Mother Road Market opens patio for diners

Mother Road Market, 1124 S. Lewis Ave., has opened its patio for diners who order takeout food items.

Here’s how it works:

Customers order from motherroadmarket.com/to-go. Park in a space not dedicated for to-go pickups. Call the food merchant where you placed your order and give it your table number. Staff will bring food to your table.