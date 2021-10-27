Restaurant News: Poke Bowl Love closes

Poke Bowl Love, one of the first restaurants in town to specialize in the uniquely Hawaiian dish known as poke, has closed.
In a statement on the restaurant’s Instagram page, the owners posted: “We are sorry to announce that after four unforgettable years, we have made the difficult decision to permanently close on September 22, 2021. We will miss this beautiful community and all the wonderful people we’ve come to know here. To our loyal regulars, we cannot thank you enough for your support and hope to see you before our doors close for good.”
The restaurant opened in 2017 in a ground floor space in the Meridia apartment building, 522 S. Boston Ave. Poke (pronounced “poe-keh”) is typically made with raw fish tossed over rice and topped with a variety of items, usually vegetables and fruits, and Poke Bowl Love served it in bowls or wrapped in what the shop called “burritos,” as they were much larger than a regular sushi roll.
Wine dinner at Ti Amo
Ti Amo Ristorante Italiano, 6024 S. Sheridan Road, will host a special wine dinner featuring the wines of Banfi Vintners, one of this country’s leading importers of Italian wines.
Six wines will be sampled during the five-course tasting menu that will be served. Cost is $100 per person and seating is limited. To reserve: 918-499-1919.
Favorites return to Tacos 4 Life
Two seasonal favorites are once again available at Tacos 4 Life, 10732 S. Memorial Drive.
One is the chicken tortilla soup, which features grilled chicken in a broth loaded with tomatoes, onions, cilantro, garlic and the company’s “magic seasoning,” topped with tortilla strips and shredded cheddar-jack cheese. A cup of the soup is $4.29.
Also available for a limited time is a honey limeade, $3.09 for an individual serving, or $13.99 for a gallon.
