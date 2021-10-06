 Skip to main content
Restaurant News: Philbrook extends Burger Night
Restaurant News: Philbrook extends Burger Night

Philbrook’s weekly Burger Night was to end with the coming of autumn, but with the weather determined to hang on to summer for as long as possible, the museum plans to hold two more outdoor Burger Nights.

Chefs from the museum’s Kitchen 27 restaurant will be serving a variety of burgers, including turkey and vegetarian patties, accompanied by truffle fries for $8.50, from 5 to 9 p.m. Oct. 8 and 22.

Museum admission is $5 on Fridays. Kitchen 27 is open for brunch and lunch service 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday. For reservations: 918-748-5367, philbrook.org.

Saint Amon moving north

Saint Amon is planning to open at its new location, 8156 S. Lewis Ave. in the Plaza Shopping Center, by the end of October.

The bakery, owned and operated by Sarah & Jean-Baptiste Saint Amon, was originally located at 6333 E. 120th Court.

In a post to the bakery’s Facebook page, the owners stated their plan had been to open the new location Oct. 1, but the recent computer problems experienced by the City of Tulsa in the wake of a ransomware attack forced them to delay the opening.

Saint Amon Bakery is known for authentic French baked goods and pastries, such as baguettes, croissants, macarons, cakes and pies.

For more: saintamonbakingco.wixsite.com.

Carrabba’s serving Pasta Trios

October is National Pasta Month, and Carrabba’s Italian Grill restaurants are making sure people get plenty of variety, with three new Pasta Trios that combine some of its most popular items into a single entree.

For example, the Carrabba’s Italian Classics Trio features lasagne, fettuccine Alfredo and chicken Parmesan. The Johnny Trio has the chain’s signature chicken Bryan coupled with a 7-oz. Tuscan Grilled Sirloin Marsala, and mezzaluna (ravioli stuffed with chicken, spinach and cheese), while the Chicken Trio includes the Chicken Bryan along with the Pollo Rosa and chicken Marsala.

Tulsa’s lone Carrabba’s is at 11021 E. 71st St. carrabbas.com

Pumpkin pops up at Metro

October also happens to be National Pumpkin Month — surprise, surprise — and the national chain Metro Diner is getting into the spirit of the season with a number of gourd-forward dishes.

They include pumpkin waffles and pancakes, each topped with cream cheese icing, candied pecans and cinnamon butter; pumpkin bread pudding, also topped with cream cheese icing and candied pecans; and pumpkin-flavored coffee.

For the pumpkin-phobic, the chain is also offering a new herb-roasted chicken dinner, a bone-in half-chicken served with mashed potatoes, gravy and steamed green beans; and a seasonal salad of mixed greens and romaine lettuce, tomatoes, red-skinned potatoes, green beans and olives, topped with herb-roasted chicken tenders.

Metro Diner’s Tulsa location is 7474 S. Olympia Ave., in the Tulsa Hills Shopping Center. metrodiner.com.

Firehouse Subs has Cuban special

Firehouse Subs will give visitors a taste of the Caribbean with its new BBQ Cuban Sub, which will be available at participating shops through October.

The sandwich combines flavors of a classic Cuban sandwich with elements of American barbecue, with slow-smoked pulled pork, sliced Virginia honey ham, melted Swiss cheese, a chipotle slaw, spicy pickle chips, mayo and a sweet mustard BBQ sauce on a toasted sub roll.

Firehouse Subs has two Tulsa locations, 7030 S. Lewis Ave., and 6630 S. Memorial Drive, as well as shops in Broken Arrow and Owasso. firehousesubs.com.

Radish restaurant opens its doors in new location:

Radish restaurant opens it's doors in new location and explains what Midwesterranean food tastes like.

 

james.watts@tulsaworld.com

