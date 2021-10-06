Restaurant News: Philbrook extends Burger Night

Philbrook’s weekly Burger Night was to end with the coming of autumn, but with the weather determined to hang on to summer for as long as possible, the museum plans to hold two more outdoor Burger Nights.

Chefs from the museum’s Kitchen 27 restaurant will be serving a variety of burgers, including turkey and vegetarian patties, accompanied by truffle fries for $8.50, from 5 to 9 p.m. Oct. 8 and 22.

Museum admission is $5 on Fridays. Kitchen 27 is open for brunch and lunch service 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday. For reservations: 918-748-5367, philbrook.org.

Saint Amon moving north

Saint Amon is planning to open at its new location, 8156 S. Lewis Ave. in the Plaza Shopping Center, by the end of October.

The bakery, owned and operated by Sarah & Jean-Baptiste Saint Amon, was originally located at 6333 E. 120th Court.

In a post to the bakery’s Facebook page, the owners stated their plan had been to open the new location Oct. 1, but the recent computer problems experienced by the City of Tulsa in the wake of a ransomware attack forced them to delay the opening.