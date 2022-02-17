Restaurant news: Mondo's new location opens; Sidecar, Hatch coming to Jenks

Mondo’s Ristorante Italian officially opened its new location, at 3534 S. Peoria Ave., Saturday, Feb. 12 — exactly as promised.
When the restaurant announced it was serving its final dishes of chicken parmigiana and clams with linguine at its former home on Jan. 29, officials stated it would reopen down the street in two weeks.
It then closed for Sunday, but is now open for business once again in a new building that sits on the site of what used to be Crow Creek Tavern. The new Mondo’s features more outdoor dining space, as well as a rooftop bar.
This is the fourth Tulsa location Mondo’s has occupied since the restaurant was established in 1969 by the Aloisio family.
For more information: mondositalian.com.
Sidecar, Hatch opening in Jenks
Earlier this week, Provision Concepts — a hospitality group based in Oklahoma City — announced the forthcoming opening of two of its more popular concepts, Sidecar Barley & Wine Bar and Hatch Early Mood Food. The restaurants will occupy different floors of the building at 161 S. Riverfront Drive in Jenks.
Sidecar features an array of craft cocktails and other libations, along with a small menu of appetizers, sandwiches, flatbreads and desserts. Hatch is described as an upscale brunch spot, with unique twists on fare such as pancakes, omelets, breakfast sandwiches, soups and salads.
However, the company had already entered the Tulsa market in October, when it opened the first Sidecar Barley & Wine Bar, on the rooftop at 1515 E. 15th St. The company is also working to open a Hatch Early Mood Food location on Cherry Street as well. sdcrbar.com.
The Tulsa Sidecar will be sharing its location with another much anticipated restaurant — Trevor Tack’s The Hemingway, the acclaimed chef’s interpretation of the classic steakhouse experience, which is aiming to open this spring.
Gambill’s rebrands taqueria
Gambill’s Mexican Brewpub and Ciderhouse is the new name of the taco-forward food concept formerly known as Taqueria Escondido, which is planning to open officially some time this spring.
It is the newest concept from Hunter Stone Gambill, whose efforts include Gambill’s Pastaria, Gambill’s Wine & Coffee and OK Distilling Co.. Taqueria Escondido operated out of the OK Distilling Co. location at 1724 E. Seventh St., which will now be the home of Gambill’s Mexican Brewpub and Ciderhouse.
Gambill said he is working to open a second location in Oklahoma City this year.
Shamrock Shakes to benefit charity
McDonald’s is bringing back its Shamrock Shake and Oreo Shamrock McFlurry for a limited time beginning Feb. 21, and is using the sales from these treats to benefit local charities.
A portion of proceeds from each purchase of these items will be donated to the Ronald McDonald House of Tulsa, as part of the fast food chain’s “Change the Luck of a Child” campaign. The Ronald McDonald Houses provide a safe and caring home away from home for the families of children receiving essential medical services in area hospitals.
McDonald’s has offered the Shamrock Shake annually around St. Patrick’s Day for more than 50 years. It debuted the McFlurry version in 2020.
The shake is made from vanilla soft-serve blended with a minty flavoring that gives the finished product its distinctive green color. The McFlurry version adds crumbled Oreo cookies to the mix. mcdonalds.com.
Closings
Two Tulsa restaurants served their final meals this past weekend.
Bobby O’s Slices + Pies, 1502 E. 11th St., closed Saturday. The restaurant was known for its 2-foot diameter pies from which it cut generous, New York-style slices, as well as for having a separate kitchen area to prepare its gluten-free pizzas.
However, since it opened in late 2018, the restaurant has had to endure a plethora of challenges, from seemingly unending road construction along 11th Street to the tribulations brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.
High Dive Tulsa, 315 S. Trenton Ave., shuttered its restaurant business on Saturday, although it will continue to do catering.
A Facebook post stated: “On Feb. 12, High Dive will be transitioning to catering only, and shutting down our 3rd and Trenton storefront... We’ve had so much fun in this room over the years, and while High Dive will live on, it still feels like the end of something special.
“We wanted to let you know how thankful we are for all your support over these last few years. We’ve had so much fun and are grateful for all the memories of filling your bellies and showing you a good time in this space,” the post said.
Created by the people behind Foolish Things Coffee and Foolish Things Bar & Biscuit, High Dive’s menu was a fusion of Asian flavors with Mexican and barbecue techniques.
