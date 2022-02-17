Restaurant news: Mondo's new location opens; Sidecar, Hatch coming to Jenks

Mondo’s Ristorante Italian officially opened its new location, at 3534 S. Peoria Ave., Saturday, Feb. 12 — exactly as promised.

When the restaurant announced it was serving its final dishes of chicken parmigiana and clams with linguine at its former home on Jan. 29, officials stated it would reopen down the street in two weeks.

It then closed for Sunday, but is now open for business once again in a new building that sits on the site of what used to be Crow Creek Tavern. The new Mondo’s features more outdoor dining space, as well as a rooftop bar.

This is the fourth Tulsa location Mondo’s has occupied since the restaurant was established in 1969 by the Aloisio family.

For more information: mondositalian.com.

Sidecar, Hatch opening in Jenks

Earlier this week, Provision Concepts — a hospitality group based in Oklahoma City — announced the forthcoming opening of two of its more popular concepts, Sidecar Barley & Wine Bar and Hatch Early Mood Food. The restaurants will occupy different floors of the building at 161 S. Riverfront Drive in Jenks.